Sally West of The Groovy Cake Kitchen. Photo / Jesse Wood

Sally West and The Groovy Cake Kitchen are opening a 1950s-style rock'n'roll-themed shop at 35 Lyon St, Kihikihi – the former Hoops & Scoops premises.

This is the next step for Sally in meeting the demand for her personalised cakes she is renowned for.

Since 2014, Sally has operated from a registered home-based studio kitchen.

The new premises will mean more space and an extra oven to help meet the ever-increasing demand for Sally's creations and make room for an assistant.



Sally has been decorating cakes for around 27 years.

She is mostly self-taught, although she has attended night classes and travelled to Australia to partake in a three-day Australasian Cake Makers Conference.

Roast chicken cake made by Sally West from The Groovy Cake Kitchen.

"I've got the decorating bug," says Sally.

Her main speciality is fine details and she loves making inanimate-object cakes that make people question if they're really eating cake.

She'll give most decorations and shapes a go but will let the customer know if she can't do it justice.

"What I think sets me aside from others is that I like my cakes to be more edible than non-edible product," she says.

Sally West of The Groovy Cake Kitchen.

The Groovy Cake Kitchen will be closed for relocation from Sunday, March 28.

On Thursday, April 1, there will be a soft opening from 10am-2pm.



Head along and check out the new premises and receive a free cupcake – limited to one per person.

The shop will be closed for Easter weekend and will open officially on Tuesday, April 6.

Rock'n'roll 50th-birthday cake made by Sally West from The Groovy Cake Kitchen.

Bookings and appointments for consultations will still be made online as before.

To make a booking or consultation appointment head to groovycakes.co.nz or The Groovy Cake Kitchen on Facebook.