Golf Buddies Ed Hopping, Rodney Prescott, George Jensen and Matt Wright have entered The Longest Day Golf Challenge. Photo / Supplied

The Golf Buddies, Rodney Prescott, Ed Hopping, Matt Wright and George Jensen successfully completed The Longest Day of Golf on December 22, playing four rounds of golf in one day to raise money for the Waikato/BOP Cancer Society.

The quartet did the same thing in 2021, when they raised $5000, but decided to make it an even bigger event by playing their four rounds at multiple courses, running an ambrose event at the Te Awamutu Golf Club, then also running a live auction after they finished their rounds.

Their day started in the rain at 5.30am and they sank the last putt in Te Awamutu at 6pm.

The Golf Buddies had a lot of fun during the day and were really happy to arrive at Te Awamutu to see their plan for the afternoon/evening unfolding into something “really cool”.

The Ambrose competition was in full swing with all 18 spots filled which meant 18 team donations to the Cancer Society.

People were out there enjoying themselves, having a bit of banter with other teams and some even playing some decent golf at times.

“It was great to see all the support we got from the Ambrose teams who were waiting at the clubhouse when we were coming down the 18th hole towards the end of a long day,” says Rodney.

After the competition had wound up and The Golf Buddies had putted their last putt, everyone headed into the club for dinner and the live auction.

There were some amazing items on offer, including signed Damian Mackenzie rugby boots, a signed Tim Southee Black Caps shirt, trips to Auckland and Taupō, jet boat rides and even bungy jumps.

The auction went well and all the teams enjoyed bidding on the items.

All the auction items sold and The Golf Buddies raised an overwhelming amount of money.

The winners of the Ambrose competition were lucky enough to win four rounds of golf in Taupō and two nights’ accommodation but the team captain Andy Easterbrook took it upon himself (without talking to his teammates) to auction the prize off which then sold for $850 - also going straight to The Golf Buddies fundraising account.

Once the night had ended and all the money had been donated The Golf Buddies were absolutely stoked to have raised a whopping $14,000 for the Waikato/BOP Cancer Society.

This event is run throughout New Zealand and the amount raised by The Golf Buddies currently sits them in third place and the first placed four-person team.

“We are so thrilled and can’t thank the local community enough for supporting four mates who play average golf, but wanted to try and raise a bit of money for such a great cause,’ says Rodney.

“The only thing to do now is to think of a way to top this next year!”