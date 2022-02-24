The main stage of The Extravaganza Fair. Photo / Kate Durie

Last weekend saw the arrival of the Extravaganza Fair held at Albert Park operating under the Government's red traffic light system.

The Extravaganza Fair is a unique market that travels across New Zealand and has free entry. The fair has market stalls, arts and crafts, food, musical entertainment and kids' shows. The kids' shows running throughout the day allow kids to get involved and show off their skills.

Laughing clown fair game. Photo / Kate Durie

"Please remember, this is as tough for us as it is for everybody right now - we're a fun-loving event and we hope in future we become all-inclusive again," says The Extravaganza Fair website.

They travel around every year from September through till April to a town or city near you.

The group aims to be a sustainable event using all compostable and recyclable packaging to help reduce waste, working towards a 'greener' event.

Chihuahuas on tour. Photo / Kate Durie

The next stop for the fair is this weekend at Claudelands Park, Hamilton.