Watercolour workshop with Martin Necas. Photo / Supplied

The Creative Conduit with Enrich+ community artspace is buzzing with activity.

Already we have put $19,884 into local artists’ pockets through artwork sales and teaching wages. To date we have run eight different classes/workshops, with lots more to come, and put 50+ students through these classes.

We have had a really positive response to the gallery and the classes with people coming through saying things such as how needed this is for the area and how nice it was to get out of the house and create something to take home.

Classes are open to everyone in the community and all experiences and backgrounds are welcome. Support people can be brought with those community members who need extra assistance, and we offer classes for teens and children.

We need the community’s engagement to fill these classes and help make this project a success for all the artists involved.

In the gallery we have a variety of artwork, handcrafts, gifts and cards from artists across the Waikato of differing experience levels.

It is a community gallery so we are inclusive towards those artists who have been exhibiting for years to those whose work hanging on our walls will be the first time it has been out in public.

The pricing of the artwork reflects this and the fact that since we were funded by the Creative Communities Scheme and Enrich +, we are only taking a 10 per cent commission instead of the standard 40-60 per cent.

We are regularly changing the gallery as things are sold and go home with their new buyers, so it gives people a reason to keep coming back.

The Road Ahead workshop participant's response to the workshop. Photo / Supplied

A big thank you to everyone who has come through the gallery to support the project and the artists. We would still love to hear from any artists keen to have their work as part of the gallery.

We would love for you to pop in and see us and join us for the awesome creative classes that are running.

Classes can be booked via emailing the class code to thewaipacreativeconduit@gmail.com or following/messaging our Facebook/Instagram pages - The Waipa Creative Conduit with Enrich+. Artwork and workshops can also be viewed on our website: thewaipacreativeconduit.rocketspark.co.nz.

Upcoming classes

May

Classes/workshops that are starting

● May 2 - Teen Acting Classes - 6.30-8.30pm - $120 - BSTEACT01

● May 5 - Life Drawing - Experimental Techniques - 6-8.30pm - $45 - LSLIFE01

● May 6 - Driving Manual - Get Control of your DSLR Camera 10-1pm - $40 - DMPMAN01

● May 9 - Driving Manual - Get Control of your DSLR Camera 6-9pm - $40 - DMPMAN02

● May 9/10/11 - Juggling & Clown Class - 12-18 years - 6-9pm - $100 - JUGCLOW02

● May 12 - Music Magic - Beginners Singing - 6-7pm - $50 - IFMUSBK2A

● May 13 - Create Your Own Journal - 10am-1pm - $65- BBJOUR03

● May 13 - Florals and Fun- 1.30-4pm- $TBA- RDFLOR01

● May 18 - Making Glazes with Alex Wilkinson - $50- AWGLAZ1

● May 20 - Absolute Beginner Photography Fundamentals - 10am-1pm- $40 - DMPHO04

● May 20/21 - Portrait Drawing with Mark Anstis - 9am-4pm -m$50 - MAPORT01

● May 26 - Sevillanas (Flamenco) Dancing - $30 - 6-9pm - PTSEV01

● May 27 - Create Your Own Journal - 10am-1pm - $65- BBJOUR04

● May 27 - Creative Critiques -12-5pm - $100 - KSCRIT01

● May 30 - Landscape Watercolour - Uncover the Secrets- 6-8.30pm -$35 - MNWLAND

June

Classes/workshops that are starting:

● June 1 - Writing into Voice - Creative Writing/Journaling - 6-7pm - $45 - SWWRI01

● June 3 - Shadows & Puppetry Workshop - 10am-2pm - $55 - SHAPUP01

● June 8 - Convert A Photograph into an Impactful Watercolour Painting - 6-8.30pm- $35 - MNCPHO

● June 9 - Music Magic - Beginners Singing - 6-7pm - $50 - IFMUSBK3A

● June 10 - Shadows & Puppetry Workshop - 10am-2pm - $55 - SHAPUP02

● June 10 - Create Your Own Journal - 10am-1pm - $65 - BBJOUR05

● June 13 - Clay Fun! Handbuilding Clay Class - 6-8pm - $90 - BHHAND02

● June 16 - Atmospheric perspective: building depth in your watercolour painting - 6-9pm- $30 - BSPER01

● June 17 - Reflections on water: utilising the wet-on-wet technique in Watercolour - 10am-3pm - $40 - BSREFL01

● June 17 - Fuel Up For Social Media

● June 24 - Create Your Own Journal - 10am-1pm - $65 - BBJOUR06