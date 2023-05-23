EPro8 Challenge grand finalist Evander Alamo, Ava Sawyer, Mila Young and Hunter Robson with the gear.

A group of Year 5 and 6 students from Te Pahū School have qualified for the grand final of the EPro8 competition. This is being held in Rotorua on Friday, May 26.

Their journey to the grand final was challenging for these young engineers. The EPro8 Challenge is an inter-school science and engineering competition.

Every year more than 25,000 students throughout Aotearoa take part. These events are designed to promote science, engineering and problem-solving.

Students participate in a series of events: firstly within their school, competing alongside their Te Pahū peers and then at the inter-school level, followed by regional level competition.

Te Pahū Schools EPro8 Challenge grand finalists Ava Sawyer, Evander Alamo, Hunter Robson and Mila Young.

This team of young engineers, Evander Alamo, Ava Sawyer, Mila Young and Hunter Robson were successful in gaining a spot in the national EPro8 competition.

“Our school has been lucky to have the support of a great community,” says Te Pahū School principalMeegan Dunn.

In 2022 a donation was made to enable the school to purchase an EPro8 Challenge Kit.

This year the school’s Parent Teacher Association purchased the electronics kit to complement the challenge kit.

This has allowed the students to set challenges and expand their knowledge of science and engineering.