Te Pahū students place eighth in the EPro8 Challenge grand final, from left, Ava Sawyer, Evander Alamo, Mila Young and Hunter Robson.

Te Pahū students place eighth in the EPro8 Challenge grand final, from left, Ava Sawyer, Evander Alamo, Mila Young and Hunter Robson.

Last Friday a team of four Te Pahū School students competed in the grand final of the EPro8 competition in Rotorua.

The EPro8 Challenge is an inter-school science and engineering competition. Every year over 25,000 students from throughout New Zealand take part.

Students participate in a series of events within their school and then inter-school.

These events are designed to promote science, engineering and problem-solving. Their challenge was to design a conveyer belt that transported apples, washed, dried, counted them and then packed the fruit to be delivered.

Throughout the whole process, there is not allowed to be any input from adults.

The four brains had to work collaboratively to solve their challenge within the time frame.

Our team of Hunter Robson, Ava Sawyer, Mila Young and Evander Alamo worked well together, problem-solved, designed and created. They placed eighth equal overall.

Te Pahū School says, “Congratulations to our young and budding scientists and engineers.”



