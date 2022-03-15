The view of the quarry from Limeworks Loop Road. Photo / Kate Durie

On the morning of Tuesday, March 1, a loud explosion occurred in the morning from what was thought by neighbouring residents to be a dormant gravel quarry. The cloud from the explosion then drifted across the green valley.

Limeworks Loop Rd is an area of farmlands and lifestyle homes within the wonderful Waikato community, snaking its way 12-15km southwest of Hamilton and ending in the centre of Te Pahu.

With more than 100 lifestyle homes along this road, the area boasts the existence of glow worm caves, river trout fishing, picnic parking, walks into the Pirongia forest parks, swimming holes, summer trail bike events as well as the neighbouring Karamu trails. It is also part of the eye-opening NZ Te Araroa Trail experience, the area is in fact the residents' paradise.

Dust is absolutely the main health concern for people living in the nearby area.

Resident David Fletcher says, "It was a huge shock when suddenly there was a huge explosion, I assume it was dynamite, then a toxic cloud floated across the green landscape valley up the forest-clad hills, I believe less than 1.1km away."

One resident, Will Fe, had the question of how contractors get to do this without residents knowing what was going on in their environment.

Residents do not know who the contractor is or the owner of this environmental change to their area.

"This action automatically affects the value in the area as well as wildlife," says Will.

"In Limeworks Loop Rd some 20 years ago, Fulton Hogan attempted to open another quarry around the Quarry Rd area; after consultation and complaints the project was kicked into touch. Yet today, we are witnessing the activity of the same nature, no consultations with residents, no physical contact."

The locals believe unless the Waipā council steps in and the project is stopped for them, the dust levels will increase, and so will the noise of diggers, trucks, trailer movements and rock crushing machines working six days a week.

Residents say they were not properly consulted, "the so-called legal document (viewed since the explosion) flawed in its presentation. This is this going to be another

'bulldozing moment' where the council turns the other way," says David.

The Waipā District Council has responded and followed up with Tony Quickfall, manager district plan and growth, and Karl Tutty, compliance manager, due to the nature of the residents' complaint.

The quarry in question is likely to be Te Pahu Lime Aggregates Ltd, which is in operation, not dormant as suggested by the complainant.

They are operating under a non-notified land use resource consent, issued under staff- delegated authority on December 2, 2020.

The subject site has also previously been a quarry, therefore an element of rural industry exists. The report ruled that in their opinion, potential effects on the wider environment with regard to the character and amenities will be less than minor.

It states the council must publicly notify the resource consent if the authority decides the activity will have or is likely to have adverse effects on the environment that are more than minor.

In this instance, it was decided public notification is not required by a rule or a national environmental standard.

From the council's report, overall it is concluded that any adverse effects of the proposal will be less than minor and the proposal does not require public notification.

The report states "as the adjacent property requires no further assessment, I have considered the location of other dwellings in the area and note the nearest is located at 755 Limeworks Loop Rd."

"The quarry face is likely to be seen from this property, however, due to the separation distance, the rural outlook of the property is considered to be unaffected by the quarrying activity. In terms of potential noise effects, the blasting activities are likely to be most noticeable for this property. The application has demonstrated that with appropriate monitoring, it is anticipated that the blasting will be able to comply with the relevant provisions of the district plan. In order to mitigate the effects, the applicant has proffered monitoring of the blasting to occur to ensure the requirements are met."

The report does still consider the noise effects of the activity to be mitigated to a level that is likely to be less than minor.

Karen Cousins, the communication and engagement team Leader at the Waipā District Council, stated that in regard to the "complainant's indication of the effect on property values, the Environment Court has determined that property values are not an 'environmental effect' that is able to be considered under the Resource Management Act or through resource consents".

Karen added that in terms of the notification of the detonation, "Waipā District Council was notified of last week's detonation by the quarry operators as per consent condition 3. Condition 11 requires the quarry operators to notify adjacent properties of any blasting. Due to the complainant's indication that neighbouring residents were not notified prior to the detonation, our enforcement team has arranged a meeting with the quarry to investigate this matter as this may be in breach of this condition".

The council states it will inform residents of the outcome of this investigation.

At present, the council says it has not received any complaints of this nature, and encourage any residents to contact the council directly in order to investigate these matters and take any required action on their behalf.