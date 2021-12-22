Te Kawa West Young Farmers among finalists in regional FMG Young Farmer of the Year

Dairy, sheep and beef farmer and 2021 Waikato Share Farmer of the Year Reuben Connolly with his family. Photos / Supplied

Dairy, sheep and beef farmer and 2021 Waikato Share Farmer of the Year Reuben Connolly with his family. Photos / Supplied

Three Te Kawa West Young Farmers are among the finalists who will battle it out for the title of Waikato Bay of Plenty FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

They are dairy, sheep and beef farmer and 2021 Waikato Share Farmer of the Year Reuben Connolly, dairy farmer Chris Poole, and Daisy Higgs.

Reuben, who was also runner-up New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year for 2021 says he signed up this year to give contest a go and is looking forward to having 'a bit of fun'.

The father of four grew up on a dry stock in Otorohanga, which he now leases.

"In June 2016 we moved to Otorohanga to a 280 cow farm as part of an equity partnership. We also took on the lease of my parent's dry stock farm, where we now rear and graze our own young stock, beef stock, small Hereford stud and 700 sheep. We are currently leasing both the dairy farm and dry stock farm with help from two full time staff and of course the children," says Reuben.

Te Kawa West Young Farmer Daisy Higgs.

For the regional final contest, conveners Danielle Imlig and Luke Hartnell will create challenges that the contestants may come across in their day-to-day movements throughout the rural community.

"We will be encompassing a large range of different agricultural sectors within our regional Young Farmers Clubs. This will give a more level playing field for all competitors involved," says Danielle.

New Zealand Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith says every year the competition improves.

"For season 54 we really wanted to test our competitors and see 'who's up for it' and we exceeded last year's entry numbers across the country," says Lynda.

Dairy farmer Chris Poole.

"All of our volunteers and conveners have created some incredible challenges so far, with Regional Final season expected to take that to another level."

In the competition Reuben, Chris and Daisy will be joined by BNZ AgriBusiness Partner and dry stock farm manager Stephen Brunskill, dairy farm manager Connor Steens, contract milker Danielle Hovmand, 50/50 share milker and 2021 Bay of Plenty runner up Share Farmer of the Year Josh Macdonald and Reporoa Young Farmer Brayden Schroder.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year Waikato Bay of Plenty Regional Finals takes place on Saturday, March 5.