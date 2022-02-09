Coordinators of Te Awamutu's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sending supplies to Tonga project Leigh Leslie (left), Soren Joyce and Olive Redmond. Photo / Kate Durie

Coordinators of Te Awamutu's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sending supplies to Tonga project Leigh Leslie (left), Soren Joyce and Olive Redmond. Photo / Kate Durie

"Sending thoughts and prayers is not enough, we want to send supplies," says Bishop Joshua Brown.

Te Awamutu's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, at 5 Taylor Avenue, is providing residents an opportunity to donate to Tonga on Friday, February 11, from 7pm to 8pm.

For those who want to contribute, drop off supplies at the chapel door where it will be collected without contact, itemised and stored temporarily before being taken to Temple View to be shipped the following Saturday, February 19.

Members of the congregation have already started to donate items but the bishop felt inspired to open up the opportunity to the wider community.

The aim is to fill it with food and water, but anything of use that can be donated will be appreciated.

"It doesn't matter how big or small the contribution, or if you are from another faith, all donations are welcome and encouraged," says Soren Joyce, who is co-ordinating the fundraiser alongside Bishop Brown.

This drive is faith focused with humanitarianism ideals in mind. They are joined working alongside with several other Latter-Day Saints congregations in the Temple View, Cambridge, Kāwhia, and Taumarunui area.

Westland Construction, an American construction management firm overseeing renovations at Temple view, has volunteered to ship a 20ft container to Tonga in light of the recent disaster.

"[We] thank Westland Construction for this opportunity, and invite the community to contribute as they are able," says regional leader and president Alf Daniels.