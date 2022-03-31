Te Awamutu's fighters Regan Mcfall, Unified MMA fighter and owner (left), Reuben Libline, IKBF NZ title holder, and Unified MMA fighter Rangi Motu surrounded by their team. Photo / Supplied

March 26 saw Te Awamutu's Reuben Libline become the IKBF NZ title holder while Regan Mcfall and Rangi Motu took out their bouts at the Iron Shin Thai Boxing event held at Te Puke War Memorial Hall.

'All three of us train out of a club that's just under a year old [Unified MMA] so it's quite a big thing having success that early," says 26-year-old Libline.

Libline fights under the San Bu Kai Martial Arts club in Hamilton but trains between there and Unified MMA.

Libline's IKBF NZ 72.5kg title fight against Red Dragon's Daryen Berben was the main event while both Mcfall (Unified MMA owner) and Motu also won their fights.

Mcfall, in his first bout, beat Hoani Williams out of Mataatua Kickboxing in the 96kg section.

Motu defeated Los Gym's Jackson Horne in the 78kg section.

"There's a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes. You put in a lot of time and nobody actually sees the hard work that you put into it until they see the end result. Another thing that a lot of people don't see, is that fighting is a team sport," says Libline.

"It really does take a team to get to a good level. We have a saying, "steel sharpens steel". We've all helped each other get to the point that we're at and our coaches have put endless amounts of time into us.

"So the win for me isn't just about me, it's about everybody that's helped me get to that point. People who have shared their knowledge and experience as well as sparring partners who have put in the rounds to help me prepare.

"When we've got things coming up and we're really pushing, it's good to have that person right next to you that's going through that same hell that you're going through."

Libline thanked Unified MMA coach Daniel Baker and San Bu Kai coach Terry Hill for everything they have done so far.

"I've been into martial arts on and off since I was a kid but I had a break and only just got back into it about two and a half years ago," says Libline.

The Iron Shin Thai Boxing event was hosted and put together by Red Dragon Thai Boxing coach Brent Maharey and his team from Mt Maunganui.