Reviewing officer Senior Sergeant Kayanna Holley (left) and New Zealand Police and Peer's Choice award winner Sebastian Crain.

Blue Light is a not-for-profit charity that works in partnership with the police to create positive connections between young people and the police.

It helps young people find direction, fun, and a sense of belonging within their communities, enabling young people to develop life skills, leadership skills and find employment opportunities.

Blue Light believes that it is through the empowerment of disadvantaged youth to reach their full potential that their overall wellbeing can be improved and in turn the wellbeing of their communities.

They achieve this by removing the barriers for disadvantaged youth to participate positively in the community, through both its national and locally-based programmes, activities, and events.

Blue Light's work in the community is unique – it is not a one size fits all approach. It has 68 local branches working with NZ Police to create meaningful experiences for young people in their regions, including cultural, sporting, and educational activities that are alcohol, drug, and violence-free.

Although Blue Light is supported by police, the two operate totally independently.

For many participants, the programmes decrease the risk of youth offending and becoming victims of crime through access to positive role models, time with other young people away and the opportunity to see the world outside their current environment.

"Staff there were really helpful and encouraged me to try my hardest to achieve the goals I had set out for myself in life and gave me a lot of insight on what to expect if I wanted to join the army," comments Te Awamutu teenager Sebastian Crain, 16.

He won the Peer's Choice Award win at Blue Light's Life Skills programme held recently at Whenuapai air force base on May 2-6, voted for by his fellow peers, Defence Force and Blue Light staff.

Blue Light life skills coordinator Abbe-Mae Henry says, "Sebastian was awarded the Peer's Choice Award through his efforts to foster a team environment, encouragement and respectful communication with fellow team members."

Sebastian was referred by Marg Apiti, youth coach, Te Wananga o Aotearoa. She says of his experience, "I am so grateful that Blue Light provides the opportunity for our Rangitahi to experience something so practical, fun, and challenging at this week-long camp.

"The skills and activities are invaluable learning and Sebastian has returned with enthusiasm and motivation to finish his course to the best of his ability. We are also completing his application to the army as the camp confirmed to him that this is the pathway that he wants to take once his course is finished."

Sebastian was also supported by Waikato police Senior Sergeant Scott Miller from Te Awamutu Blue Light.

He says, "Sebastian has realised that he is a natural leader which has opened up new paths where he is preparing his army application with his youth coach now. Every young person who we have had helped attend a Bluelight camp has loved it and has come home beaming. Great opportunities can turn on small hinges."

As well as learning life skills such as cooking, ironing, and changing a tire, Sebastian also experienced leadership, and teamwork, and undertook physical activities, (including parade ground drills and rising early for 6am room inspections).

He enjoyed the experiential learning elements of the camp.

"Some other things I enjoyed was the activities we did like tree climbing and rock climbing as they were both really fun and challenging experiences for me. I had heaps of fun trying them out.

"The other thing that was cool about the camp was all the new faces I met at camp. Even though I was the only person from Hamilton doing this camp I felt welcome by teammates and staff."

This highly successful programme has been run by New Zealand Blue Light in partnership with NZ Defence Force for the past 12 years and has adventure-based experiential learning as a key part of the programme.

The programme provides 14-17-year-olds' critical life skills such as self-development, self-control, and teamwork that will enable young people to be successful at home, school, communities, and employment. Up to 12 courses are held each year in Auckland, Central North Island and Burnham locations.

For more information about the Blue Light Life Skills camps visit www.bluelight.co.nz.

Blue Light is grateful for the support of the sponsorship of the Lion Foundation and community supporters. See www.bluelight.co.nz or visit www.facebook.com/nzbluelight