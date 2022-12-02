A Nativity Treasure Hunt will be held in St John’s Church grounds. Photo / Dean Taylor

In 2020 St John’s Anglican Church launched a Messy Nativity Sheep Trail, which proved so popular it was to be repeated in 2021.

However, Covid settings put paid to that idea, but now it is back.

The Messy Nativity Sheep Trail involves Te Awamutu retailers accepting a knitted sheep, labelling it with their chosen name and hiding it on their premises.

The challenge for participants is to discover all the hidden sheep, record their names and pop their results into the St John’s Church drop box by the office door.

The trail is underway and participants can collect a form from the church, Te Awamutu i-Site or participating retailers.

The celebration and prize draw is on Friday, December 16 at 5pm at St John’s.

Reverend Julie Guest says the church is also offering something that families can do in their own time.

From December 18 to January 8 there will be a self-directed Nativity Treasure Hunt in St John’s grounds.

Participants will need to use the what3words geo-location app (available free for most devices) and follow the series of clues to the final locations and “treasure” at the end. Designed to be fun for families or individuals, there is no cost and it can be done in your own time.



