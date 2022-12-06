Te Awamutu Sports' new fully-contained barbeque trailer and gazebo. Photos / Supplied

Te Awamutu Sports have a new fully-contained barbecue trailer available for hire, with all proceeds going to their Junior Rugby Club.

Funded by local sponsors, the barbecue can be booked for any event and comes with plenty of storage, as well as a Te Awamutu Sports gazebo.

Any donation towards Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Club is welcome, but a waiver must be signed in case of any damage.

“We’re not there to make money with it - the community need to know that. It’s just another avenue for the community to have access to a barbecue trailer, as Mitre 10′s is usually booked out,” says Te Awamutu Sports Junior Rugby Club vice-president, Heath Lunjevich.

“I’m part of the committee and we’ve all done the hard work together there. Now it’s available so anyone can use it.”

Heath says that they would like to thank all the sponsors involved, as it would have been a lot harder for the idea to come to fruition without them.

The 17 generous sponsors involved are LJ Hooker, Qubik, Filokreto, Empire Concrete Pumping, Luxe Designer Homes, Chris Odlum Electrical, TA Bulk Water Supplies, King Cooling, Deane Mark Auto Electrical, Bowers & Son Concrete, Wraptrade, OnPoint Earthworks, HB Farms, Fuel Storage, Work For You, TradeZone and Vetora Waikato.

He says that Te Awamutu Sports will use the trailer at junior rugby events on Saturdays, and the money raised will go back into junior rugby to help update their apparel.

“But the main thing is keeping the cost down, so families can afford to pay for their kids to play sport.

“Magills [Butchery] and Fresh Choice have come on board to help us supply food for our sausage sizzles. Fresh Choice have given us the opportunity to make an account and give us a discount on fundraising food, and Magills do a fundraising cost for sausages.”

Heath says that the junior club are always looking for sponsorship on their shorts, hoodies and other apparel.

“We had 350 kids sign up to play rugby this year. Imagine 350 pairs of shorts with your business’s name on the back of them. Any sponsorship would be generous; we’d appreciate it.”

He says that kids “thrash” their sports gear, and you can’t often go somewhere without seeing kids in their sportswear – they’d be doing the advertising for you.

Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Club are also prepared for the start of the 2023 junior rugby season, with weigh-in dates set for March 2, 7 and 9.

For barbecue bookings or any enquiries, contact Heath on 027 235 6119 or via email at heath@qubik.co.nz; otherwise, feel free to contact any other Te Awamutu Junior Rugby Club committee member.