Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair proceeds support community causes

Volunteers check out some of the titles in this year's Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair as they put the finishing touches to sorting and displaying the donated items. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rotarians are ready for the onslaught that is the opening day of the iconic book fair.

Convener Laurel Smith is pleased the fair has returned to some normality after the last few Covid-impacted years.

“The Te Awamutu Rotary Book Fair is the club’s main fundraiser and proceeds are used to support a number of worthwhile causes and charities,” she says.

The money raised this year will support Rotary initiatives like RYLA - Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, which is part of a leadership development programme, and the return this year of the Rotary International Youth Exchange to Te Awamutu.

Other local causes include Riding for Disabled, Te Awamutu Community Health Shuttle, Pirongia Forest Park Lodge and Kainga Aroha.

Laurel thanks all the volunteers who assist with the huge job of collecting, sorting and displaying the thousands of donated books, puzzles, games, DVDs, CDs and LPs that book lovers and collectors snap up.

This year the book fair is in the Intelact Building at 1 Carlton St.

Opening day is Thursday, May 25 and for three days the doors are open from 9am until 5pm. The final day is Sunday, May 28 from 10am until 2pm when the sales and bargains can be had.



