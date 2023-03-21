One of the roses in Te Awamutu Rose Gardens on Gorst Avenue, opposite the Burchell Pavilion. Photo / Kate Durie

This Sunday, Te Awamutu celebrates being the Rose Town of New Zealand with the annual Rose Sunday events.

Te Awamutu Rose Society has put together a programme designed to highlight Te Awamutu Rose Gardens and local talent.

Society president Diana Jones says an added attraction this year is the running of Rose Ranfurly Day at the same time.

“Te Awamutu is known as the Rose Town of New Zealand, an image we must promote and be proud of,” she says.

“There will be music and we can enjoy Rose Sunday in the Rose Gardens with a picnic, or just enjoy viewing the roses.”

Public events start about 11.30am and go until about 4pm. Te Awamutu Highland Pipe Band will play during the lunch hour and about noon.

The society is also holding a number of public competitions, with prizes.

The public can vote for the Best Perfumed Rose and their Favourite Rose in the Rose Gardens. Entry forms will be available on the day.

There is also a competition for the Best Rose-decorated Hat. Contestants should gather at the fountain at noon for judging.

Te Awamutu Rose Society president Diana Jones in the Te Awamutu Rose Gardens. Photo / Robyn Taylor

From 1pm, the Burchell Pavilion across from the gardens will be open to the public to view the beautiful display of roses in the Rose Ranfurly Day Competition, plus there will be food and refreshments for sale.

Rose Ranfurly Day is a competition for the Ranfurly Shield held between a few close Rose Society groups throughout New Zealand.

Te Awamutu is part of a group of five societies, and each has a turn at hosting the competition.

Members bring roses for their society, and the best are selected and staged in each class in the rose competition schedule.

They are labelled with just the name of the society and the rose.

Points are given for first, second and third placings in each class, and the society with the most points holds the Ranfurly Shield until the next competition.

There will also be a display of entries in the Children’s Colouring-in Competition (for ages three to 12), as printed on P17 of today’s edition of the Courier. Printouts of the competition can also be picked up from Te Awamutu i-Site.

Entries must be handed in at the Burchell Pavilion no later than noon on Sunday for judging.

At 2.30pm the Ranfurly Shield will be presented, followed by other prizes for public competitions and prize draws.