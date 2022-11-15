A rose in Te Awamutu Rose Gardens on Gorst Avenue, opposite the i-SITE Visitor Information Centre. Photo / Kate Durie

Te Awamutu Rose Society’s 58th annual Rose Show opens to the public on Friday, November 25 at the Baptist Church Hall, 106 Teasdale Street, Te Awamutu.

It runs from 1pm to 6pm Friday and from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday, November 26. The show will be judged strictly by the official New Zealand Rose Society rules for judging.

Tickets will be sold outside FreshChoice Te Awamutu today. Admission is $3 for adults, and free for children.

They will also be selling raffle tickets for five prizes, which will also be on sale at the rose show. The raffle is drawn on Saturday, November 26 at 3.30 pm and the winners will be notified.

This is the first Rose Show that has been held for several years and the committee is asking for the community to get involved. They are asking members of the community to bring the best rose from their garden along and win a prize. The date to take part in this is between 6-8pm on Thursday, November 24.

The public that attends will get the opportunity to decide their pick for the best rose from the community. Some prizes will come under the best community rose and the best children’s rose.

Another competition for members of the public to take part in is “count the roses in Te Awamutu”.

How many rose bushes do we have in our rose town?

The competition involves travelling around the town and sending in answers to go in the draw to win a romantic night’s accommodation for two at the deluxe Amberfields Bed and Breakfast, including a dinner with the value of $500.

There are more rose gardens around than the beautiful beds on Gorst Avenue - there are 18 other rose beds.

Count all the rose bushes in the beds you find in the public rose gardens located at:

1. Te Awamutu Rose Gardens on Gorst Avenue

2. Bank Street by the Bowling Club

3. Memorial Park on Mutu Street, opposite the Council Car Park

4. Little Theatre - Vaile Street

5. Museum Corner - 135 Roche Street

6. Woolshed - 268 Mahoe Street

7. Mutu Street on the corner of Mutu and Churchill Street

8. Walk of Fame - Arawata Street

9. Main Street - Alexandra Street

10. Roger’s Place Roundabout Arawata St / Ohaupo Rd/ Cambridge Rd / Albert Park Rd

11. Waipa District Council Head Office 101 Bank Street

12. Bank Street Roundabout

13. Anzac Green - Corner of Bank Street and Teasdale Street

14. Velodrome - Sports Stadium Armstrong Avenue

15. Victoria Park - Bank Street and Teasdale Street

16. Goldpine Welcome Sign

17. State Highway 3, outside the motel on Ohaupo Road

18. Outside the I-site - Gorst Avenue

19. Mahoe Corner and Mutu Street

Enter via text to 021663552. Send your name, the number of the location and how many bushes there are at the location.

Entries to this competition will close on Sunday, December 4.