The Warehouse customer service officer Leanne Gamble (left) presents the donated $400 gift card to Te Awamutu Foodbank coordinator Rita Middleton to pay for the items foodbank volunteer shoppers Jo Young (right) and Irene Thomas selected on Tuesday to top up their stores. Photo / Dean Taylor

Last month the Te Awamutu Courier highlighted the plight of Te Awamutu Foodbank’s dwindling stocks, a slowdown in donations and a lack of volunteers.

Te Awamutu Foodbank coordinator Rita Middleton described the situation which saw the same economic and social conditions creating unprecedented demand for foodbank services, also making it harder for the organisation to meet that demand.

In a record year, they delivered 480 community parcels last year and organised a further 637 Covid parcels, for a total of 1117 parcels into homes in and around Te Awamutu.

That left shelves relatively empty, funds depleted and a small team of volunteers looking for help.

Two weeks on and Rita reports a positive response, which is helping Te Awamutu Foodbank build up its resources once more.

She says five new volunteers have joined the team, and that will have a huge impact on the workload and also ensure she can manage her team to provide the service without disruptions.

There has also been an increase in donations of both food items and money.

On Tuesday Rita joined regular foodbank volunteer shoppers Irene Thomas and Jo Young at The Warehouse to receive a $400 grant through their #Here for Good programme.

They hit the grocery aisles of The Warehouse and purchased more valuable items for their foodbank stores.

“Thank you so much [Te Awamutu Courier] for your help,” says Rita.

The work of Te Awamutu Foodbank is ongoing so Rita reminds people offers of donations or help are always needed.

She says the AGM is being held on March 3, so that will be a chance for volunteers to get together and new people to find out more about the work of the foodbank.

How you can help

People can also help by donating grocery items, which can be delivered to the Kainga Aroha office on Bank St between 9am and 5pm weekdays, or by donating money.

If you would like to volunteer or find out more about foodbank, contact Rita, odamnemail@gmail.com or 027 243 5815.

Donate money directly to Te Awamutu Combined Churches Foodbank, Westpac, 03-1564-0023878-00.