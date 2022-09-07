Pakeke Lions new president Nick Bartosiak with secretary Lloyd Anderson on a wet Friday morning outside Caroline Eve. Photo/Supplied

Each year, the last Friday in August is the Cancer Society's annual fundraiser Daffodil Day Street Appeal.

"Last year we couldn't hold the event due to Covid restrictions, so it was exciting to plan for this worthwhile cause on Friday, August 26," says Kathy Keighly, a local organiser of a Daffodil Day fundraiser.

This event takes weeks of preparation through delivering silk daffodils, pens and donation boxes to various businesses to have them available on their counter.

"We try to get that out, close to the first of August," says Kathy.

The day before Daffodil Day they go picking daffodils and volunteers come and help bundle them into bunches of 10.

Kathy and her team also receive daffodils from the Cancer Society that are presold to businesses around town, and they deliver those.

Cloth daffodil masks were made by volunteers from the Taoist Tai Chi group.

On the day stalls are set around town at the Warehouse, supermarkets, Caroline Eve and LJ Hooker.

"LJ Hooker are extraordinary with their support and their employees sit outside their business and selling as much as they can," says Kathy.

Kathy's granddaughter Sophie Howse, 10, was a part of a fundraiser held at Pokuru School, where students dressed up in yellow. She celebrated daffodils with her school today by dressing up.

Sophie Howse, 10, celebrated daffodil with Pokuru school by dressing up. Photo/Supplied

On Thursday afternoon Sophie Howse and her mother Erin Howse helped to deliver pre-paid bunches to local businesses in the rain. Erin says that it was "so much fun".

Joining in on the yellow funfair were Kathy's dog Connie and her grandson Max Howse, 12.

Kathy Keighley's dog Connie and her grandson, Max Howse. Photo/Supplied

"Many of the volunteers who sat at the stands commented on how frequently those in the community donated money and did not want a daffodil or pen in return," says Kathy.

Looking to next year, Kathy is hoping to have more fresh daffodils donated, as "they are sold very quickly".

"It is also wonderful to see people walking around the streets with a bunch of daffodils - it's a nice day, regardless of the weather," says Kathy.

Kathy gives thanks to the "many volunteers, the Cancer Volunteer Support Group, businesses, clubs, rest homes and members of the public who all so generously gave their time, fresh daffodils - which are a big part of the day, and of course your cash donations".

Kathy is actively on the lookout for someone to bring in some fresh ideas to this cause in Te Awamutu. If this is you, contact her at kathykeighley@gmail.com.

If schools are looking to take part in Daffodil Day, contact the Cancer Society and they will send young people the appropriate merchandise.

This year Te Awamutu Primary was a sea of yellow for Daffodil Day and they were more than happy to support the Cancer Society, raising $663.40.

The Waikato Branch of VCC also raised over $4000 and this will all be donated to the Cancer Foundation.

It is one of 36 VCC branches throughout New Zealand that partake in the event each year and the Cancer Foundation is very appreciative of this financial support.

There will be more coverage of the Waikato Veteran, Vintage and Classic Car Club Daffodil Day Run in the September 29 edition of Driven.