Te Awamutu Sports' Josh Bennett in action at the 2022 Waikato Club Rugby Sevens tournament. Photo / Justin Miezenbeek

Hamilton Marist hosted the annual Waikato Club Rugby Sevens tournament on Saturday, with predicted thunderstorms turning into a stunning day.

The Te Awamutu area was well represented on the pitch, with Te Awamutu Sports and Ōhaupō Rugby Club entering teams – Ōhaupō's first sevens tournament in many years.

“I was proud of our effort, we just fell short in all four pool games and in sevens rugby, you need to be on for 14 minutes and nothing less,” says Te Awamutu Sports coach Travis Church.

“We have an awesome group of men and women in our group and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves. We will be back next year older and wiser and better for the experience.”

Ōhaupō competed well in the division one competition, losing 14-12 in their first match against Leamington and later losing to Suburbs, while also taking wins over Hinuera and Te Rapa.

Ōhaupō went on to defeat Te Rapa again, in the plate final, to walk away with a trophy and third place.

“I thought the boys played outstanding considering about 80 per cent of the team had never played a game of sevens before. To win the plate final was a great outcome for the team and club as a whole,” says Ōhaupō player/manager Josh Thomas.

Ōhaupō player/manager Josh Thomas after the presentation of the plate. Photo / Jesse Wood

Queyst Michael-Tapu and Ben Parrott were near unstoppable with ball in hand, while newcomer Akira Kitamura was a welcome addition to the side.

The Ōhaupō Rugby Club would like to thank Mitre 10 Mega Te Awamutu for supplying the BBQ for after-match meals.

Overall victors were the University of Waikato Rugby Club in the premier division, defeating Fraser Tech 19-12.

Leamington took out division one with a 29-12 win over Suburbs and Hamilton Old Boys Huskies won the women’s competition with a 17-12 victory over Melville.