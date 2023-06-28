Hodgson's Motor Services depot ready for deconstruction. Photo / Dean Taylor

Over the past few weeks, the once iconic Lewis Hodgson Bus Services depot and family homes on SH3/Ōhaupō Rd have been removed to make way for a medium-density housing development.

Until this week all that was still standing was the Art Deco-style façade of the depot built in 1936.

Lewis Hodgson began running a service from Te Awamutu Railway Station to Kihikihi in 1932 and the following year started a service to Tokanui.

He later took over the Pirongia, Whatawhata and Hamilton routes which had been operating since 1926.

As mentioned the depot was built in 1936 and Lewis Hodgson Bus Services was incorporated as a company in 1937. The depot remained in use until 2020.

Ōhaupō Rd site of the former Hodgson's Motor Services bus depot and two family homes is being cleared to make way for medium-density housing. Photo / Dean Taylor

Hodgson Motors, as it was known, continued to be operated by family until the late Greg Irwin and his brother Mark sold it in 2005.

It was amalgamated with a number of other Waikato regional bus companies and Go Bus was formed.

Adjacent to the depot was the original Hodgson homestead, a magnificent brick home also built in the 1930s.

In the 1960s Greg and Mark’s widowed grandmother Lily Hodgson built a smaller home between the original house and depot and the Irwin family took up residence in the homestead.

Site clearance under way following the demolition of one of the homes. Photo / Dean Taylor

When the properties were put up for sale the potential for a large development was realised by Hamilton-based Da-Silva Builders.

Sales manager Tayla Graham says the company specialises in transforming commercial or residential plots into medium-density estates, usually with a variety of terrace-style homes.

She says the Te Awamutu development will utilise the space to provide 36 homes of around 80m², each with a dedicated off-street car park in a central parking area, at an affordable price point.

Site rendering showing how 36 homes and off-street parking will work on the Ōhaupō Rd property. Image / LA4 Landscape Architects

Tayla says it is the first such development to be approved in Te Awamutu and will provide opportunities for first-time home buyers and investors.

She adds that new-build homes offer a number of benefits, such as meeting the new standards for insulation and home heating.

Each home will be fitted with heat pumps and air conditioning, meaning they will be warmer, drier and healthier.

Artist impression of the new development on Ōhaupō Rd.

Waipā District Council gave approval for the development in February.

A number of the conditions are designed to mitigate traffic noise and vibration for residents given the site on SH3.

For the period of earthworks and construction, neighbours are also protected by work hours restricted to 7am-6pm on weekdays, 7.30am-6pm on Saturdays and no work on Sundays and public holidays.

Artist impression of the interior design of the new development.

Tayla is also confident there will be minimal impact for motorists during construction, given it is a large site and has numerous access points.

While the depot and smaller home were demolished, the homestead has been sold and relocated to a Paterangi lifestyle block.

The grand Hodgson, and then Irwin, family home on the transporter ready for the shift to a new site at Paterangi. Photo / Dean Taylor

Mark says while it is strange to see the site transformed, he has had plenty of time to get used to the idea the old family homes and business will disappear.

He’s pleased someone has purchased the homestead and will give it a new lease on life.

That someone is a local couple, Rosie and Cameron Roache.

Cameron grew up on Ngāroto Rd and his new home will be just a few kilometres north.

Rosie is originally from Canada, but after being in New Zealand for 15 years considers New Zealand home.

The couple both work for Acorn ITM and heard about the property from Da-Silva Builders, who are clients.

She says when she and Cameron saw the home they knew they had to have it.

“It will be our forever home,” she says.

Rosie and Cameron Roache are converting the former Hodgson house into their forever home. Photo / Robyn Taylor

Before the house could be transported, the brick cladding had to be removed.

Rosie is bringing a bit of her homeland to New Zealand for the re-clad - it will be done in a weatherboard-look vinyl cladding that is popular in Canada.

She says it is pre-coloured, so low maintenance, has good insulation properties, so the home will be warm or cool as needed, and has a classic look that suits the style of the house.

To add some extra class, stone cladding will be used under the bay windows.

The former Hodgson/Irwin family homestead has been relocated to a Paterangi lifestyle block by Rosie and Cameron Roache. Photo / Dean Taylor

She says the inside is beautiful and she doesn’t anticipate too much change.

They are looking forward to the shift, saying the new property has magnificent views and is part of a small rural community.

“We have met the neighbours and everyone seems nice,” she says.

The couple expects the work to take three to four months.

Tayla says construction of the Ōhaupō Rd project will begin as soon as the site is cleared and is expected to take about 12 months.

Dean Taylor is the editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and a community reporter with 35 years of experience.