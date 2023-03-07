Museum director Anne Blyth (left) and collection manager Sarah Dawe preparing the Te Awamutu Museum Education and Research Centre for opening. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu’s Museum is back, but with a new purpose and a new name.

The museum was forced to close overnight last October after a seismic assessment showed the building was vulnerable in an earthquake. Since then, staff have been ensuring the security of artefacts while planning a new public space.

They have also continued to provide learning sessions to around 370 students from five schools since the closure. The education programme is part of the museum’s prestigious three-year contract with the Ministry of Education.

Museum director Anne Blyth says the new space at the building leased by the council in Rickit Rd could not technically be called a museum.

“Museums must meet really stringent standards in terms of climate control, pest management and security and we simply can’t meet those standards in the Ricket Rd space,” she says.

“But that doesn’t mean we can’t offer something else really valuable to the community, so that’s what we’ll be doing.”

The museum reopened this week as the Te Awamutu Museum Education and Research Centre, marking the occasion by hosting a successful Tui & Tama Eco Expo on Sunday, an event aimed at youth on Children’s Day.

Predator Free Te Awamutu volunteer Hilary Nobes explains the project to Robyn Ross and her daughter Vivi Storey-Ross (left) and visiting Mt Maunganui friends Maddison Nichols and Taylor Smart. Photo / Dean Taylor

Staff will focus on providing an education-centred service and will be making the space as interactive as possible with the spotlight firmly on Waipā's rich history.

There will also be an emphasis on research with space provided so people can access the museum’s extensive archive of paper, photograph and digital documents. The popular Tui & Tama Kids Club, with more than 500 members, may also use the space for some activities.

“There is still going to be plenty to do and, it’s certainly not like the collection has disappeared,” says Anne.

“We’ve already got more than 18,000 items available online and that’s a fabulous resource for people to use. You can lose yourself for hours online, browsing the collection.”

Visitors to Te Awamutu Museum's Tui & Tama Eco Expo on Saturday had a number of activities to take part in. Photo / Dean Taylor

Sunday’s expo attracted more than 160 visitors in a steady stream throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, Project Eco, Predator Free Te Awamutu and Pirongia Te Aroaro o Kahu Restoration Society were there to explain their projects, and Te Awamutu Toy Library promoted sustainability through hire options.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari education team leader Tali Jellyman talks to visitors to Saturday's Tui & Tama Eco Expo. Photo / Dean Taylor

Museum staff also ran a bug hotel workshop, plus there were other activities and information about recycling.

Youngsters were given an Eco Passport and received a stamp as they completed each activity or visited each stall.

Completed passports earned an Eco Badge and a gift bag with Tui & Tama goodies.

Anne says visitors all left happy.

Staff also surveyed those participating and all feedback indicated it was a successful event.

New sign for Te Awamutu Museum.

Opening hours at the Te Awamutu Museum Education and Research Centre are 10am-4pm Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm on Saturday and public holidays. The centre will be closed on Sundays.