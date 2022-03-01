Mark Jamieson "The Story Teller" and Amrit Singh "The King". Photo / Brian Barclay.

The Fishers have their fishes, the Bakers have their bread, what will be the "Kings thing"?

The storybook comes to life like never before with a brand new locally written show written by Kerrin Carr to celebrate Children's Day, as we discover the King's new thing.

Join Te Awamutu Little Theatre for this fun, frivolity filled, free Children's Day play this Sunday.

The play is the sixth instalment from Te Awamutu Little Theatre, in association with Te Awamutu Free Concert in the Park Trust, with support from Waipā Creative Communities.

Fun for all ages and full of surprises, there are three showings on Sunday.

Times are 9am, 10am and 11am at Te Awamutu Little Theatre, corner Roche and Palmer streets.

Vaccine passes and masks are required.