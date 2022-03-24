Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games lawn bowls para athlete Lynda Bennett (B6-B8 Womens Pair) of Te Awamutu. Photo / Photosport

Six lawn bowls para-athletes and seven weightlifters were the first athletes named for the New Zealand team for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, including Te Awamutu para-lawn bowler Lynda Bennett.

Paired with Pam Walker from the Otago region for the B6 - B8 Women's Pair event, the experienced lawn bowlers are thrilled to be heading to Birmingham, saying they are "over the moon!"

The pair have regularly competed with and against each other at domestic level, and are looking forward to proving their mettle on the international stage.

Birmingham 2022 will be the second Games for Bennett after competing at Glasgow 2014, while Walker will make her Commonwealth debut.

Bennett has been a world-class bowler for many years and won a silver medal in the open triples at Glasgow.

Bowls Te Awamutu released a statement in its latest match committee newsletter congratulating Bennett.

"Competing for a place in the team, and ultimately being selected, does not come without huge sacrifice and effort – and Lynda has done both.

"The hours of practice she has put in on the ultra-slow croquet green to prepare herself for the slow English bowling greens; the time spent in the gym and pool; the travel to training camps and tournaments, have all been necessary to achieve her ultimate goal of selection in the Para Team.

"Good on you, Lynda – you're an example of what is needed to achieve the ultimate goal. We wish you all the very best, and every success in Birmingham in August this year."