Te Awamutu Intermediate slam the competition again

Elephant in the Fridge performing on the night. Photo/Supplied.

Te Awamutu Intermediate competed in this year’s Band Slam on the evening of Friday, November 11, at Fairfield Intermediate in Hamilton.

Band Slam is a Waikato rock band competition for Years 7 and 8. Every year 20 bands enter to compete for a bunch of prizes, including best vocalist and best musicianship. The nights are packed full of fun for the family and have become a highlight of the year for the region’s junior rockers.

Out of the 20 bands competing, Te Awamutu’s Elephant in the Fridge placed 2nd and Harli and the Davidsons placed 3rd.

“This is the second year running that we have had our bands both place in the top 3, with 1st and 3rd being our results in 2021,” says teacher in charge of rock band, Logan Kimber.

Elephant in the Fridge performed California Dreaming by The Mamas and the Papas, and Harli and the Davidsons performed Beggin by Maneskin.

“We picked these songs because they suited the instruments and skills in the bands. Usually, we would write original songs, but our year has been quite disrupted, even to the point where Elephant in the Fridge was missing one of their singers on Friday night due to illness,” says Logan.

Logan adds that Te Awamutu Intermediate are proud of the kids and the growth they have shown as musicians this year. “It’s more than getting results. The kids love to play and perform for others.

“We are stoked, and they are the latest among seven top 3 results we have had over the past three years.

“Our school puts a big emphasis on the arts and paired with some of the cool musical history that Te Awamutu has, we are excited to be setting kids up for musical success in the future,” says Logan.

Bands Elephant in the Fridge and Harli and the Davidsons receiving their awards during the Band Slam prizegiving ceremony. Photo/Supplied.

Elephant in the Fridge consisted of Stella Wills - vocals, Lebron Waho - vocals, Grace Fursdon - guitar, Greer Kenny - guitar, Jessica Kits - keyboards, Cody Muller - saxophone, Olly Frederick - bass, Jazmin Hodgson - percussion and Olivia Fisher - drums.

Harli and the Davidsons’ members are Lexi Diack - vocals, Sienna Derbyshire - vocals, Ratanak Chhouk - guitar, Sian Beare - keyboards, Pahna Chhouk - flute, Ethan Cox - bass and Harli Nicholas - drums.







