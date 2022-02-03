Retiring Te Awamutu Intermediate School acting principal Jill Shaw. Photo / Jesse Wood

Retiring Te Awamutu Intermediate School acting principal Jill Shaw has been a stalwart of the school, and of the community, for more than three decades.

From directing school productions to taking her French classes to Noumea, Jill has done everything she can to "sow the seed" for her students.

Since walking in the doors 30 years ago, Jill was deputy principal but became acting since the recent retirement of Dale McCabe.

"I love this school; it was always the school I wanted to be principal of but I knew that this opportunity probably wasn't going to come about. I've had a wonderful last year at the school as principal."

Originally from Hamilton, Jill attended Vardon School and Fairfield College before studying at Hamilton Teachers College, now the University of Waikato.

From there was the start of 50 years as an educator, teaching at Ngāruawāhia Primary School for eight years before arriving in Te Awamutu.

Jill taught at Pekerau Primary School for five years, before a two-year stint at Cambridge Intermediate (now Cambridge Middle School) and then became deputy principal at Kihikihi Primary School.

"When this job came up, it was where I wanted to be, it's where my passion is – the emerging adolescent. So, I got it," she says.

Jill has no plans for her retirement as of yet other than rest, relax and spend time with her family.

She will continue her position on the Oranga Tamariki care and protection panel.

"I'm very sad to leave. I'm just leaving because I think it's time. I'm passionate about the place."

Jill says the world of social media is where she has seen the biggest change over her career.

"Online bullying which spills over to bullying itself and the conditions the kids are arriving in, anxiety, ADD, ADHD. There's a raft of them and they need extra looking after. This is a good school for that; they do take care of them.

"Technology has been great but it's about keeping the other side of it all in perspective."

She says it's hard to pinpoint one highlight of her career, but she has loved playing a part in making the intermediate a school of choice in the community.

"It's really popular. Our roll is increasing year by year. Being part of being able to offer the emerging adolescent such a choice to come to this school is pretty amazing. Culturally, on the sporting field, academically, there are wonderful opportunities for children to start finding their place in the world - igniting a seed," says Jill.

"Another highlight would be walking along the street and someone will stop you and say 'do you remember me Mrs Shaw?'. You always hope that you've had some input into their lives.

"I've also led the wellbeing of students, which was one of my roles as deputy principal. It's been great to be able to mentor young people and see them come out the other side."

Friday was Jill's last day at Te Awamutu Intermediate with former Te Uku Primary School principal Pip Mears assuming the role.

"This school has an amazing group of teachers, passionate people that all bring something into the school. The technology and arts programmes are amazing, there's such a variety here for kids. From there, we know careers have happened,' says Jill.

"Te Awamutu Intermediate School has an amazing school community who have always supported me in every decision I have made and I am really grateful to all the people who work so hard to make this school such a special place."