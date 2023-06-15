Te Awamutu Intermediate presents the Dracula family: Mr Dracula, played by Dylan Halpin (back right), Doreen, Mrs Dracula, played by Eva Pivott (front, seated), Fritz, played by Owen Gower (back, centre) and Igor the Pathetic Hunchback (back left), played by Kristian Paul.

Te Awamutu Intermediate presents the Dracula family: Mr Dracula, played by Dylan Halpin (back right), Doreen, Mrs Dracula, played by Eva Pivott (front, seated), Fritz, played by Owen Gower (back, centre) and Igor the Pathetic Hunchback (back left), played by Kristian Paul.

Securely locked in the Transylvanian Alps and somewhat removed from the rat race of our modern times... once upon a time, or so the story goes, this region was bristling with vampires and other ghouls.

But that was a long time ago and vampires don’t exist in the 20th century - or do they?

The remote village of Humperdink, in the Shire of Engelberta, has survived for centuries by growing grapes. Even though they can boast Count Dracula’s original castle and his modern lineage, no one really seems to care. It’s quaint, it’s cute, but it has no real relevance in the day-to-day running of the grape industry. But all that is about to change.

The grape harvest is ruined by disease, and the town is on the verge of bankruptcy and needs outside money quickly. But what have they got to give in return? Nothing! Except for a lot of things which go bump in the night...

Bats the Musical is a musical comedy that is a cross between Hotel Transylvania and Bugsy Malone - with a couple of characters very like Dumb and Dumber.

“The kids have put in hours and hours, we have worked every Monday, Sunday, after school and lunchtime all of this term,” says the director, Tracy Ellis. “Also the teachers involved have also put a lot of time into the production.”

This production has 90 students, including some playing in the live band, working backstage and as part of the technical crew.

There are also some teachers helping out with the live band.

“The students have been an amazing bunch to work with and worked very hard. We are also very lucky to have an amazingly talented staff that is prepared to go the extra mile for the kids,” says Tracy.

Bats the Musical opens on June 27 to 29 from 7.30 pm in the Te Awamutu Intermediate Hall. Tickets are being sold at the Te Awamutu Intermediate School office - $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The assistant director is Travis Maclennan, the musical director is Sue Germann, and Sarah Carroll produces and provides vocal direction, and choreography is by Maddy Hogan.

This musical was written in 1983 by two Australian writers, Ian Dorricott and Simon Denver as a part of Maverick Musicals and Plays.



