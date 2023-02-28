Te Awamutu Golf Club's Saturday Scramble is dedicated to those affected by the floods. Photo / Ian Cooper

Te Awamutu Golf Club's Saturday Scramble is dedicated to those affected by the floods. Photo / Ian Cooper

There will be a special Saturday Scramble at Te Awamutu Golf Club on the weekend, in support of the relief effort for those affected by the recent flooding.

Many people have been affected by the flooding caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and it’s hard to comprehend the loss and devastation they are experiencing.

On the other hand, it’s great to see the Kiwi spirit come alive and help those in their time of need.

That’s where Te Awamutu Golf Club thought of the special Saturday Scramble and dedicating it to those affected by the floods.

People love to play golf and help out a worthy cause, so the club has combined the two to help raise funds for the Mayoral Fund and Red Cross.

The special scramble is $25 an entry with the top overall gross, nett and stableford victors winning $200.

Tee times are from 8am to 11am.

There will be a sausage sizzle on site ($2 a sausage) as well as raffles and an auction in the clubhouse post-golf.

All money raised will go to Mayoral Relief Funds and New Zealand Disaster Fund. Photo / Supplied

The support from club sponsors and local companies has been outstanding, with NT Joinery, Phase Electrical, Insulator, Power Farming, Bradfeilds, Stirling Sports and Magills all on board as major sponsors of the scramble by donating either prizes or sausages for the sizzle.

Husqvarna, Te Awamutu Lawnmower and Chainsaw Centre have donated a lawn trimmer as part of the raffle.

Te Awamutu Golf Club also has a raffle for sale throughout the week, until Saturday, for a chance to win a year’s membership.

Tickets are $15 each and anyone is able to purchase a ticket — club members and the public.

All funds raised will go to Mayoral Relief Funds and New Zealand Disaster Fund.

To get involved in this great day of golf and fundraising for our fellow Kiwis, book online at teawamutugolf.co.nz or contact club staff on 07 871 5661 or inside the clubhouse.