The Te Awamutu volunteer firefighters who participated in the memorial event this year. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade has taken part in the Memorial Firefighter Stair Climb, which honours every New Zealand firefighter lost in the line of duty since 1872, with the date of 9/11 chosen to coincide with the worst firefighter tragedy in recent history.

Founder of the climb Tony Scott started the memorial climb following the death of his friend Derek Lovell.

The 9/11 Memorial Climb Event is held annually on September 11 at the Sky Tower. The event didn't happen last year with Covid restrictions in place. It would have been the 20th anniversary of the incident in which so many lives were changed forever before 10am that day. It was good to have the event this year.

Eleven Te Awamutu volunteer firefighters participated in the memorial event this year as well as being supported by family members at the event. Those firefighters were Ian Campbell, Dave Shaw, Rob Willey, Ngaia Henry, Kelly Bennetto, Danny Smith, Deane Mark, Lisa Atkinson, Jade Cochrane, Scott Stapleton, and Matt Christie.

Lisa, Scott and Matt took part in their first 9/11 Memorial Climb.

They were joined by over 300 Firefighters from around the country who took part in the ceremony and Memorial Climb.

It was 2014 when we had the first FDNY Firefighters attend. It was great to have them back in person after two years of not being able to visit.

FDNY Battalion Chief David Morkal, Deputy Chief Jim Ginty now retired and a 37-year veteran of the FDNY. As well as FDNY Captain Steve Berube were in attendance at this year's event.

9/11 Memorial Climb Event was held on September 11 at the SkyTower. Photo/Supplied.

The event starts with a muster at the top of Federal St where firefighters form up and walk 300m to the base of the Auckland Sky Tower.

Once standing there is an hour-long sombre ceremony as Fire and Emergency NZ, Fire Department New York City fire chiefs, and the United States Ambassador to New Zealand alternately read out the 343 fallen FDNY Firefighters.

The names of the 66 New Zealanders who have died in the line of duty since records began in 1872 were also read out and honoured.

The speakers are hoisted into the air using an Auckland City fire truck with both NZ and US flags draped over them.

The ceremony is live-streamed online and it's watched around NZ as well as in fire stations in New York City.



Names and pictures appear on the screen, enhancing the everyday person these people were before that day.

From there the Sky Tower stairwell is opened where the participants climb the 1300 concrete steps to the 60th floor of the Auckland Sky Tower.

Just before entering they pick up a tally that carries the name of a person who has died, for them to each take up to the top.

The stairwells are lined with photos of the fallen and often grouped in their engine, ladder, Rescue or hazmat companies/trucks.

They climbed together as a group and it was noticeable from the photos on the wall that it was often the whole crew on that particular truck that lost their lives that day. So that is the driver, officer and up to three crew members on most trucks in FDNY.

Members got the chance to climb up to the 60th floor for a second time.

"It was challenging both physically and mentally

"Each step you take is one closer to doing what those firefighters did on 9/11/2001. Climbing each flight and seeing the photos of all those who lost their lives helping the city of NY is an inspiration.

"It gives only a small perspective of what they endured that day," says firefighter Matt Christie, a first-timer on the Memorial Stair Climb.

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade sends thanks to LJ Hooker Te Awamutu for supporting them and for allowing them to use their van for the weekend to allow us to travel there and back as a team.

"It all helps to build positive comradery which is a strong part of being a member of a busy volunteer fire brigade," says the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade.

"So proud of our Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade for all they do and all they stand for! Well done guys!" says LJ Hooker Te Awamutu.

Other messages from Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade

• Daylight Savings comes in on Sunday, September 25, so that is a prompt for households to check that they have working smoke alarms. Clean and test them. While doing that ensure you and your whanau make an escape plan. In the event of a fire or other emergency, this is simply planning how you will make sure everyone gets out, a safe place for everyone to meet and what are your best and alternative ways out. Test it with your young ones. In the event of a fire GET OUT, STAY OUT.

• If you are driving on either a short or long journey anywhere locally, we please ask that you be patient, drive to the conditions, reduce your speed, wear your seatbelt and don't get behind the wheel under the influence. We have seen a very noticeable increase in the serious injury and fatal vehicle incidents that we attend in our district alone in the past 14 months. The resulting effects ripple through all the emergency services, agencies and families.