Astrid Howarth with her award. Photo / Supplied

Astrid Howarth is a 21-year-old apprentice at STIHL Te Awamutu and has recently been awarded the Technical Achievement Award for her work at the annual conference held virtually this year due to Covid on Thursday, February 24.

STIHL NZ's technical team assessed all the work that Astrid completed at the technical workshops held throughout the year. She was one of four nominated for the award.

"I was quite amazed that I won the award. As a female going up against all-male nominees it was pretty cool to take out the award and win it. My family is really proud," says Astrid.

She says she has always wanted to become a mechanic, so when the opportunity arose for an internship at STIHL she jumped at it and has not looked back.

"Astrid is an extremely hard worker, nothing is an issue to her, she isn't afraid of getting in and learning what needs to be done and doing it.," says Te Awamutu shop owner, Matt Hird.

"She is a huge asset to STIHL SHOP Te Awamutu and the Outdoor Power. We are so pleased and proud to have such a diligent and enthusiastic staff member as part of our team."

Astrid says she is "looking to qualify and work on moving through the ranks at [STIHL, Te Awamutu]".

She hopes to get more involved with parts and dealing with the customer service side.