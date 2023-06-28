Dollmaker Dalila Jellie in her home craft studio in Te Awamutu. Photo / Dean Taylor

As a young girl growing up in rural France, Dalila Jellie was given a gift by her grandmother — she was taught how to sew by her grandmother.

She started learning when she was about 7 and now she wants to pass on her love of crafting and making beautiful things to a new generation of children.

Dalila, a new Kiwi citizen as of December, is now living in Te Awamutu with her husband Rhys and her family. She met Rhys in London, where the couple lived and started their family. They moved “home” about eight years ago.

It was also her love of crafting and making beautiful things that led to her becoming a hobby dollmaker and starting Little Haboo. During the school holiday, she is hosting two beginner dollmaking classes in her studio.

“My grandmother taught me how to sew, knit and crochet. I spent a lot of time with her as a child and she truly sparked my creativity,

“I’ve always had an instinctive need to be creative and express myself through my craft and I hope I will inspire children to tap into their inner artist,” says Dalila.

This class is tailored to children who are 7 and older. A French-style afternoon tea will also be provided.

At the end of the day, the kids get to walk away with their beautiful Little Haboo dolls and would have learned some great sewing and creative skills in a fun and friendly environment.

Linen Bunny dolls made by Little Haboo owner Dalila Jellie.

This class will run for three and a half hours to allow enough time for them to enjoy and immerse themselves in this creative space and project.

Dalila decided on the age group because she began to teach her child about that age and knows roughly where their skill level will be sitting at.

“I will teach them how to sew by hand, and some of the older children will be able to learn how to use a sewing machine. This is fun for kids to learn,” says Dalila.

Linen handmade dolls by Little Haboo.

She has only been doing it as a hobby for the past three years. Over this time dollmaking and crafting have become popular on social media and have made a big comeback.

If this is successful, Dalila will look at hosting more classes for children, to pass on her knowledge and experience and inspire children the way she had been inspired growing up in rural France.

“This class is designed to spark children’s creativity and imagination, so hopefully it will stay with them and it will encourage them to be interested in learning some new skills that don’t involve technology or social media and enjoying the slow, simple and mindful joy of making something beautiful,” says Dalila.

Handmade dolls created by Dalila Jellie.

The classes are on July 4 and 12 from 1pm-4.30pm and cost $75 a child, including afternoon tea and all materials. Spaces are limited, so get in early. To book a place in this unique class, go to Dalila’s website littlehaboo.bigcartel.com or follow her on Facebook and Instagram for class and product updates.