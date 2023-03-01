Michelle Richardson, volunteer president of the Te Awamutu Community Toy Library. Photo / Kate Durie

Te Awamutu Community Toy Library is working hard to deliver a wide selection of quality toys, puzzles and outdoor play equipment for local tamariki aged between zero and seven.

Their opening hours are Tuesdays from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, then Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 11.30am.

They are located at Bryant Hall at the Methodist Church on 261 Bank Street and aim to provide affordable membership options. Memberships are $45 per year or $30 for six months. They also offer annual grandparent memberships, which are $15 for five visits.

“We try to keep it low-cost so it can be affordable. It costs between 50c to $3 to hire a toy for a fortnight,” says Michelle Richardson, volunteer president of the Te Awamutu Community Toy Library.

However, for the month of March, there is a $10-off membership offer running to help attract new families to try the toy library. This offer runs alongside ‘National Toy Library Awareness Week’, which is held from March 5 - 11.

Last year, the toy library received some funding from the Waipā District Council through their Waste Minimisation Fund to invest in two-party kits that families can loan out.

The kits come with 12 chairs and three tables, 12 tableware settings (plates, bowls, cutlery and cups), reusable tablecloths, a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner and buntings decorations. Party games and large outdoor toys are also great to add on for a party.

Reuben and Isaac Whistler enjoying morning tea at Te Awamutu Community Toy Library using the new party kit. Photo / Kate Durie

“It can cost a lot of money to get a kid’s party organised. Parties can also accumulate so much waste with all the disposable bits and pieces. These kits are something we can offer people to reduce the waste that goes to landfill,” says Michelle.

The Te Awamutu Toy Library is looking for more volunteers to help out with the operation of the library.

“Someone who is retired might be a good candidate to volunteer as parents of young kids are so busy, but of course, we would love any help on a regular basis to help manage toys, sort through toy donations or cover an occasional librarian shift.

“I find the work I do here very rewarding and I enjoy it a lot as I have kids, and they can come along to the library with me and have a play. Volunteers that are interested in getting involved can come in at a time that suits them and their schedule,” says Michelle.

Te Awamutu Toy Library will also be involved with Tui & Tama’s Eco Expo on Sunday for Children’s Day. The expo kicks off at 10am at Te Awamutu Museum’s new location at 55 Rickit Road.

Interested volunteers can contact the toy library by email: tac.toylibrary@gmail.com.