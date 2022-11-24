(L-R): Evan Davidson, a volunteer, Chris Johnstone, a trustee, Robyn Atherton, chairwoman of Te Awamutu Community Health Transport Trust, Max Gregson, and Anne Savage, a volunteer. Photo / Supplied

The Te Awamutu Community Health Transport Trust has just purchased two new wheelchairs to go in their vans, through a very generous grant of $1600 from the Waipā District Council’s Discretionary Fund.

The new wheelchairs are lighter and have more capacity than the older models, which are 12 years old and weigh 6kg more. This makes lifting them in and out of the vehicles so much easier for the Health Shuttle volunteers and ensures all clients can comfortably use them.

Robyn Atherton, chairwoman of the trust says, “I would like to thank the Waipā District Council for giving us the grant, we are very grateful.”

The Health Shuttle provides transport to Waikato and Te Kuiti hospitals, specialist clinics and private medical facilities in Hamilton for residents of Te Awamutu and surrounding districts.

Volunteer drivers pick clients up in their comfortable vans and escort them to the reception desk of their appointment. The volunteers then meet them after their appointment and return them home. The volunteers aim to make people’s hospital visits as stress-free as they can.

This service has always operated on donations, both from clients and members of the community. They are also supported by local service clubs and organisations, which Robyn says is “absolutely wonderful”. However, with the increasing cost of fuel and wages, the trust is now finding it necessary to apply for grants.

Te Awamutu Health Shuttle is always looking for more volunteers to join the organisation. The expectation is that volunteers will work one day a month, but may be asked to volunteer for other days on occasion. Please call 021 178 7997 if you think you may be interested in being part of this wonderful community service.

For more information or to book an appointment, call 07 870 3258, 9am–3.30pm Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).



