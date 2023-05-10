Te Awamutu College 1st XV in their pre-season match at Morrinsville College. Photo / Jolene Emery

Te Awamutu College Rugby Club are looking strong heading into the 2023 season with five boys’ teams and one girls’ squad.

This year will see a 10-a-side Under 15 grade for the girls with their first match taking place next Wednesday against Tokoroa High School in Tokoroa, while six senior girls have joined Ōtorohanga College’s 1st XV.

“We had a significant balance towards the younger girls, Year 9 and 10s. We didn’t really want them playing in that main comp,” says Te Awamutu College Rugby Club chairman Mark Harrison.

Boasting five boys’ rugby sides with over 120 players registered - 1st XV, Under 14, Under 15, Under 16 and Under 55kg – their seasons kick off on Saturday.

“It’s quite positive, we’ve got Under 55s and an [Under] 14s, we don’t normally have both those grades at any one time. Those two squads will work well together and hopefully progress through to the 1st [XV] and 2nd [XV] later in their school careers,” says Mark.

“The other positive thing we’ve got this year is we’ve got nine Year 11s in the 1st XV. It’s a bit of a rebuilding year because we lost the lion’s share of the players from last year. But if we can keep that core through for the next couple of years, that should bode well for the 1st XV.”

The Under 15 and Under 16 college teams will play at home against St Paul’s Collegiate and Cambridge High School 2nd XV respectively.

Matamata College is the Under 14s first opponent of the 2023 season, while St John’s College Blue host the Under 55kg team and Hamilton Boys’ High School Under 15A will play the Te Awamutu College 1st XV.

Last week saw the 1st XV’s second pre-season match, a victory against Morrinsville College at Morrinsville 27-19, and the team will be presented with their blazers tomorrow night.

“We’re angling for a lot of Friday night games wherever possible to help the refs. Otherwise, hopefully it’s business as usual and it’ll be all go on Saturday,” says Mark.

For season updates follow Te Awamutu College 1st XV Rugby and Te Awamutu College Rugby Club on Facebook.

For official draws and results, head to mooloo.co.nz/community/draws-and-results and select the Sec School Comp filter.

2023 COACHES AND MANAGEMENT:

Under 55kg - Mark Harrison and Chris Reymer.

Under 14 - Mike Fullerton-Smith.

Under 15 and 16 - Mario Le Roux, Paul Harrison and Carl Peake.

Under 15 Girls - Andy Tyer, Cam Wooller and Sharyn Gibbens (manager).

1st XV - Chris Shields (forwards coach), Willem Poolman (backs coach) and Keri Baillie (manager).

2023 TE AWAMUTU COLLEGE 1ST XV:

Ryan Baillie, Marcus Beare, Teina Beets, Tyrone Bullock, Simon Carter, Fynn Clements, Jack Cole, Kiarn Collett Quinn, Sleyd Edmonds, Brody Emery, Corbin Fleming, Douglas Fonoti, Thomas Frandi, Corbin Harty, Jack Kelly, Kainan Kelly, Jaiden LeFleming, Billy Ouston, Manawa Oxenham, Willem Poolman Junior, Xavier Scott, Xavier Shields, Connor Storey, Michael Stuart, Boston Zeuren.