Denzel Stevens (Uncle Fester) with the Ancestors in rehearsal for The Addams Family. Photo / Supplied

After Covid drowned their dreams of going “under the sea” with The Little Mermaid in 2020, the staff and students of Te Awamutu College have come back with the darkly kooky tale of a family in crisis with The Addams Family, the school’s first musical production in five years.

And one of the lead actors is putting his hair on the line for a good cause by ditching the bald cap and fully committing to his character by shaving his head.

Denzel Stevens plays Uncle Fester in the upcoming production.

When Denzel’s granddad needed support through a cancer diagnosis, Hospice was there, so Denzel is using his hair loss to raise funds for Hospice during Hospice Awareness Week.

Denzel is shaving his “fro” today at 4pm and anyone wanting to support him and Waikato Hospice can go to givealittle.co.nz/cause/lets-see-the-fro-go to donate. The page will remain open until the end of The Addams Family season.

The Addams Family musical centres on Wednesday Addams, that little bundle of malice who has grown up and fallen in love.

To see if the families can get along, she has invited Lucas and his “normal” parents to dinner at the Addams family home in Central Park.

As with any Addams family story, things do not go to plan and the evening reveals a few family secrets and serves up some delightful surprises.

A talented cast of 30 students brings the story of One Normal Night to life through performance, song and dance in this refreshingly dark comedy created for Broadway in 2010.

This is the first high school production these students have been involved in and they have spent countless hours learning lines, music and dances.

Drama teacher and director Morag Carter says they are looking forward to showing Te Awamutu the awesome talent they have at the college.

“It’s been so long since we were able to come together and participate in live performance, but this company is going to bring it all back with a bang!”

The performers will be supported by a live band, made up of mostly students with a few staff in supporting roles.

“The music is fantastic,” says music teacher and musical director Bob Hollinshead.

“It’s such a mix of styles and feels including big Broadway, Latin, swing and funk.

“It’s challenging music to play and sing, but it’s so much fun. It’s catchy, entertaining and crazy.

“We’re looking forward to sharing this creepy, kooky tale with the Te Awamutu community.”

The Addams Family opens at Te Awamutu College on Wednesday, June 7, and runs until Saturday, June 10, at 7pm daily. There is a 1pm matinee on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale from the Te Awamutu College Student Centre, with adult, concession and family options.







