Te Awamutu College First XV blazer presentations

Te Awamutu College's 2023 First XV players after receiving their blazers. Photo / Saitala “Junior” Saitala

Te Awamutu College First XV players received their blazers at Pirongia Rugby Sports Club on Friday night, along with returning players Ryan Baillie and Billy Ouston being named as 2023 captain and vice-captain respectively.

“I feel greatly honoured and proud to be selected as captain for the 2023 TAC First XV. It is an honour to be alongside Billy leading the team on and off the field to a fun and successful season,” says Baillie.

“I am grateful that my coaches trust me to motivate and help lead my team to a fun, enjoyable season. If you’re free on Saturdays, come down and support the lads.”

Ouston backs up his captain’s sentiments, saying that he feels extremely honoured and privileged to have been selected as co-captain and is eager to see what the 2023 season has in store for the team.

The two loose forwards will be supported in the leadership group by Corbin Fleming, Jack Kelly and Connor Storey.

“They are being tasked with the responsibility of helping to steer the whole squad both on and off the field,” it states on the Te Awamutu College First XV Rugby Facebook page.

“They will help build strength and character in the whole team, guide the younger players, and help get the most out of the older players ... all while building great friendships and sharing in lots of laughs along the way. Well done boys.”

There were around 80 people in attendance at the blazer presentation and former first XV coach Dennis Ingram addressed the squad before the players performed a haka for the crowd.

Saturday saw the side’s final pre-season match, after a rejigged draw, against Hamilton Boys’ High School Under 15A at Hamilton East’s Steele Park. HBHS took a narrow 26-24 win right on fulltime.

Baillie scored a hat-trick of tries, while prop Kainan Kelly also crossed the chalk and centre Corbin Fleming added two conversions.

Lock Sleyd Edmonds received his 20 game cap, a great achievement for any first XV representative.

This week they will face the same HBHS side in their first competition match.

MVP POINTS: 3: Connor Storey, 2: Corbin Harty, 1: Thomas Frandi.

Fixtures are subject to change, stay up to date with the team by following the Facebook page, Te Awamutu College 1st XV Rugby.