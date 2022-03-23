Te Awamutu College in March last year was full of hope after 2020, but that was prior to another Covid disrupted academic year. Photo / Dean Taylor

NCEA results above the national average are proof the Te Awamutu College community worked together to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 and lockdowns last year.

Principal Tony Membery says Level 1 (Year 11) and Level 2 (Year 12) results were significantly higher than the average, while Level 3 (Year 13) results were the school's second best in the past five years.

Te Awamutu College principal Tony Membery. Photo / Dean Taylor

"While there can be no doubt that Covid and lockdowns will have impacted upon some students' results, we are very pleased that staff, students and parents and caregivers' combined efforts have paid off," says Tony.

"It is also pleasing that Māori achievement in Years 11 and 13 surpassed national averages."

Tony says 74 per cent of Te Awamutu College Year 11 students achieved NCEA. The national average is 68.5 per cent.

For Year 12 the achievement rate was 81.5 per cent, against the average of 77.4 per cent. The achievement rate for Year 13 was 65.7 per cent.