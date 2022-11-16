NZSO principal trombonist David Bremne leading a youth brass workshop hosted by Te Awamutu Brass. Photo / Supplied

After being the main soloist for a concert with Hamilton City Brass the night before, you’d think that David Bremner, principal trombonist for the NZSO and successful conductor of A-grade band Wellington Brass, would need a day off.

Luckily for young and aspiring Te Awamutu brass players, he was more than willing to help lead a youth workshop day in Te Awamutu.

The youth of the WaiBOP region were in for a real treat to have Dave here, supported by a fleet of tutors – Memorie Brooky, Liam Bewley, Jane Edmondson, Charlie Garcia Gil and Simon Winship, all great players in their own right.

During full band practices and section rehearsals, they took the band of 20 through five pieces including We Don’t Talk about Bruno and Pirates of the Caribbean.

They also featured the march Rosetown Parade by John Gibbons, Te Awamutu Brass’ prolific march composer. At the age of 95, John is writing his 51st march and was able to be in attendance at the concert on the day.

David Bremner with 95-year-old Te Awamutu Brass member and composer John Gibbons. Photo / Supplied

In between playing, Dave offered advice about various aspects of playing. From buzzing the national anthem to breathing properly, he showed the youth how important the basics are to becoming a better player.

He also highlighted how they can be inspired by listening to amazing musicians – like Wynton Marsalis playing a four-minute-long piece in one breath.

Young trombone players learning from one of the best - David Bremner. Photo / Supplied

They concluded the day with a small concert for friends and family, who were immensely proud of what the young musicians had achieved in a short space of time.

It really showcased the strong Brass Band youth development we have across the region.

Players extended a huge thanks to Dave and the tutors for taking the time to be part of the day. Their expertise was appreciated.

Thanks were also extended to members of Te Awamutu Brass for hosting the workshop, in particular Sarah Carroll who helped make sure the day ran smoothly.