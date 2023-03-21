Te Awamutu BMX Club had 19 riders at the 2023 BMX New Zealand National Championships.

Te Awamutu BMX Club has come away from the 2023 BMX New Zealand National Championships in Tauranga with some outstanding results.

There were 600 riders from all around the country all coming together for the sole purpose of gaining a New Zealand ranking.

The Te Awamutu BMX Club had 19 riders attend the event, and 18 of them made their respective finals and came away with New Zealand rankings.

The New Zealand champions are Darci Dumbell (8 Girls NZ1), Paul Luttrell (55-59 Cruiser NZ1) and Baylee Luttrell (Under-23 Woman NZ1).

Other podium place-getters were: Luca Penny (12 Girls NZ2); Cole McOnie (Elite Men NZ2); Brooke Penny Junior (Woman Elite NZ2); Amber Robson (Under-23 Woman NZ2); Emily Allison (30-34 Cruiser NZ3); Eli Saseve (9 Boys NZ3).

During the Friday practice session there was an extra event called The Mighty 11s - this event was for kids aged 11 and saw them trial to become a part of the four-person New Zealand test team which will travel to Australia to race against Australia’s best 11-year-olds.

Te Awamutu BMX's Sophie Penny (left) won her Mighty 11 trial, and sister Luca came second.

This year the Te Awamutu BMX Club had three riders trialling for the team, with Sophie Penny winning the 11 girls’ event - along with the win, she also got the honour of being named the girls’ Mighty 11 captain.

To top it off, Sophie’s sister Luca wasn’t far behind, finishing as the girl’s number-two rider.

In the boys’ event, there were 26 boys vying for the four spots, with Te Awamutu’s Leon Dumbell fighting off all challengers to win his trial. He was also named the boys’ Mighty 11 captain.

Two Mighty 11s captains from the same club is a feat that has never happened before.

Te Awamutu BMX Club are very proud of all three of their Mighty riders and look forward to seeing them take on the Aussies.

The riders now turn their attention to the 2023 Oceania BMX Championships in Rotorua, where the riders will be fighting to claim one of those coveted titles in three weeks’ time.

“It’s great to see our little club represented so well on the national stage at these big events, and just shows the commitment our kids have to their training and club nights,” the club said in a statement.

“It also shows the time and effort all of our parents have spent at our club to get the kids to the level needed, in order to be so successful.

“We are a fun, family-orientated club and love seeing the joy on the kids’ faces when they achieve something that they have worked so hard for all season.”