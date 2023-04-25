The crowd parted to make way for the veterans as they marched out of the War Memorial Park. Photo / Dean Taylor

In Te Awamutu, the respect for our Anzacs and other veterans of wars and conflicts shows no sign of diminishing, judging by those who braved a fresh morning to attend Te Awamutu’s Anzac Day Dawn Service.

Crowds surrounded the Sunken Cross for Te Awamutu's Dawn Service. Photo / Dean Taylor

The service took place at the Te Awamutu and District War Memorial Park Sunken Cross at dawn.

A wreath is laid by Te Awamutu RSA president Peter Watson. Photo / Dean Taylor

Space around the Sunken Cross was at a premium, and the public also crowded onto Mutu Street directly in front of the park, filled part of Mangahoe Street, which runs beside the park, and lined the Rose Arbor.

The poignant service featured readings from RSA personnel, Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan, Te Awamutu College head student Stella Quigley and the laying of a wreath by Te Awamutu RSA president Peter Watson.

Dawn Service flag ceremony. Photo / Dean Taylor

The flag was lowered and raised again to The Last Post and Reveille, played by Stuart Lindsay.

Stuart Lindsay played The Last Post and Reveille. Photo / Dean Taylor

At the end of the service, the crowd opened to allow the veterans to march back to the RSA clubrooms to a lone piper.