In Te Awamutu, the respect for our Anzacs and other veterans of wars and conflicts shows no sign of diminishing, judging by those who braved a fresh morning to attend Te Awamutu’s Anzac Day Dawn Service.
The service took place at the Te Awamutu and District War Memorial Park Sunken Cross at dawn.
Space around the Sunken Cross was at a premium, and the public also crowded onto Mutu Street directly in front of the park, filled part of Mangahoe Street, which runs beside the park, and lined the Rose Arbor.
The poignant service featured readings from RSA personnel, Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan, Te Awamutu College head student Stella Quigley and the laying of a wreath by Te Awamutu RSA president Peter Watson.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The flag was lowered and raised again to The Last Post and Reveille, played by Stuart Lindsay.
At the end of the service, the crowd opened to allow the veterans to march back to the RSA clubrooms to a lone piper.