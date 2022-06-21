Guests enjoying Te Awamutu Altrusa Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Photo / Supplied

With the help of local businesses and individuals, Te Awamutu Altrusans have held a Pink Ribbon Breakfast and raised $4000.

It was the club's first venture into thinking pink and raising money for the Breast Cancer Organisation.

Usually, the club has a policy of channelling most of its fundraising into the Te Awamutu community, but it seemed appropriate to undertake a new project and join thousands of Kiwis nationwide to raise vital funds for cancer education, research and patient support.

Members met with Red Kitchen owner Megan Priscott to draft out a plan for the week and a menu for the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

It started with a balloon drop in Red Kitchen of 79 helium-filled balloons on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Customers were able to pop a balloon for $10 and a small voucher would reveal a prize to either pick up from Red Kitchen or from the town business that had generously donated gifts and vouchers. Prizes ranged in value from $5 to $150.

On display was the beautiful raffle, as well as tickets to the breakfast.

The main raffle prize featured contributions from members, as well as more goodies added by Megan - who wrapped it beautifully. Second prize was three bottles of wine and third was a basket of chocolate goodies.

Red Kitchen owner Megan Priscott and Altrusa members preparing the Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Photo / Supplied

This raffle was won by Margaret Choat, with second prize to Jill Parsons and third to Trudi Morris.

Wednesday was Pink Ribbon Breakfast day - the event held at Te Awamutu Bowling Club.

Altrusa easily sold the 80 tickets as people were ready to emerge from the Covid at-home environment to enjoy a great morning with friends, and support a worthy cause.

Guest speaker was Debbie Swann, who is passionate about breast cancer and a dynamic speaker.

The club had another 10-20 balloons to pop, and as they had been given some amazing prizes, also kept four balloons to auction at the breakfast.

Megan had also donated two pieces of crockery to auction, helping raise a further $2000.

The club is grateful to Megan and her team at Red Kitchen for preparing beautiful food, which included fruit platters, Bircher muesli or chia pot, savoury/sweet platters and a plated roulade served warm. Altrusa members were kept busy with serving.

Te Awamutu Altrusa members Christine Melville (left) and Brenda McIvor - co-ordinators of the week's events. Photo / Supplied

Altrusa members were overwhelmed with the generosity of our community, and hugely appreciative of the efforts of Megan and the team for supporting the breakfast, balloon drop and raffles.

The club thanks all its supporters for the event: Qubik; Te Awamutu Bowling Club; Unichem; Waikato Hospice; Gemtime Jewellers; Louise Livingstone; Red Kitchen; Stirling Sports; Team 7; The Birdcage; Cafe on Franklin; Cambell Lane; Colab; Columbus Cafe; Debbie Swann; Expleo; Fahrenheit; Fox and Oak; Half & Half; Ruby Rose; Lemongrass; Murray Hunt Furnishings; Narrativ; Kids Collection; Mels Flowers; Merchants Liquor; Storyteller Eatery & Bar; Anne McGregor; Jenny Briers; Shirley Wilks.