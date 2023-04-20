Crown officals who arrived on the railway line through the Maniapoto rohe. Photo / Supplied

The Te Ara o Tūrongo Ceremony was held to commemorate the construction of the railway line through the Maniapoto rohe (region) on Saturday.

After many lives were lost at Rangiaowhia and the battle of O-Rākau between the British troops in 1864, Maniapoto established an Aukati line (boundary) around the territory, restricting any foreign entry into the rohe. The Aukati was held to preserve rangatiratanga and mana whakahaere over our remaining whenua.

In 1885, through a series of assurances known as Te Ohākī Tapu, Maniapoto agreed to the construction of the railway line through Maniapoto lands.

On Wednesday, April 15, 1885, a turning of the sod ceremony was held on the southern side of the Pūniu River, which marked the opening of the rohe. At that ceremony, Reihana Wahanui Te Huatare proposed Tūrongo as the name for the railway line.

One hundred and thirty-four years later, in September 2019, the fulfilment of that proposal was realised and the railway line within the rohe was officially recognised as Te Ara o Tūrongo.

Pōwhiri which welcomed visitors on to the site. Photo / Supplied

The ceremony was held at Te Māwhai with the support of the Museum of Transport and Technology (Motat) and KiwiRail.

Te Nehenehenui chair Bella Takiari-Brame believes this ceremony was an opportunity to come together and acknowledge such a historical moment in time for our rohe.

“Maniapoto was the final rohe that permitted railway construction over our (respective) lands, enabling the main trunk line to be completed throughout the North Island. This ceremony is a reminder that our tūpuna held fast to their beliefs during challenging times, and we must carry that through to today and into the future,” says Takiari-Brame.

Michael Frawley, director of Motat, said the museum was the kaitiaki of several heritage objects relating to the operation of the railway through Ngāti Maniapoto lands.

“It’s important to tell both the positive and the negative impact of rail on the iwi. It is also fitting to acknowledge what impact the past has had on the iwi and how that leads to its present and future at this ceremony.”

Peter Reidy, KiwiRail chief executive, said KiwiRail’s purpose statement is “Stronger Connections, Better New Zealand” and he is proud of the work that has been done in recent times alongside Ngāti Maniapoto, building on our important connection.

“As a custodian of the national rail network, KiwiRail has a key role to play in acknowledging our nation’s past and helping to strengthen the Māori-Crown relationship.”

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little greeting Dr Tom Roa (Ngāti Maniapoto). Photo / Supplied

“The potential for tomorrow depends on what we do today. KiwiRail is committed to an enduring relationship with Ngāti Maniapoto and we look forward to taking part in this momentous occasion which recognises our shared history and celebrates our future.

“Titiro whakamuri, kōkiri whakamua. We look back and reflect, so that we can move forward.”

Te Nehenehenui would like to thank all those involved in the planning of this event, including the Ōtorohanga Museum and the Pope family, who released the original wheelbarrow for view on the day, Jim Kirkham who has allowed access to his farm to hold the ceremony, and Ngāti Paea, Ngāti Paretekawa and Ngāti Unu who welcomed manuhiri and led ceremony formalities.

Ōtorohanga Museum and the Pope family allowed the original wheelbarrow to be viewed for the ceremony. Photo / Supplied

It was anticipated there were over 1000 in attendance, including Crown officials who arrived via steam train.