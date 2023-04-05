Hazel Ouwehand celebrates after setting a national record in the 50m butterfly. Photo / BWMedia.co.nz

Hazel Ouwehand, a former student of Te Awamutu College and now a member of Phoenix Aquatics, has achieved a remarkable feat at the 2023 Apollo Projects NZ Swimming Championships held at Auckland’s Sir Owen Glenn National Aquatic Centre.

The 23-year-old swimmer set a national record on day two in the 50m butterfly with a time of 26.12 seconds, which also secured her a spot in the upcoming Japan-based world championships in July.

Upon seeing her time, Ouwehand was overjoyed, slapping the water and exclaiming with excitement.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games athlete expressed her delight at achieving her first record and hopes to achieve more in the future.

“I’m ecstatic and puffed and tired!” said Ouwehand.

“It was a great swim, I just gave it hell and gave it everything I had and thankfully, that was enough.

“It’s awesome to get that record, it’s the first I’ve ever had and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

On day three, Ouwehand grabbed her second national title of the meet, winning the 100m butterfly in 58.62 seconds as well as placing second in the women’s 50m backstroke with a time of 28.91 seconds.

At the 2022 New Zealand championships, Ouwehand also won two national championship titles, in the 50m butterfly and 50m backstroke.

Ouwehand swam for the Te Awamutu Swimming Club from age 6-17 and also attended Te Pahū Primary School.

To watch race replays, head to tinyurl.com/2023apollo.