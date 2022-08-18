Sue McCandlish loved the idea of Kihikihi Kindergarten being enviro-friendly. Photo/Supplied

Celebrations have been abundant at Kihikihi Kindergarten following the retirement of their much-loved head teacher Sue McCandlish.



After 26 years of dedicated service to Kihikihi Kindergarten, Sue is ready to start her well-deserved retirement. Sue is known for helping families above and beyond the call of duty and being an integral figure in the community.



Sue's children attended Kihikihi Kindergarten, which was her inspiration to go on to study to become a teacher. Sue graduated from the University of Waikato in 1996, with a Diploma of Teaching in Early Childhood.

She finished her diploma on a Friday and was offered a teaching position at Kihikihi Kindergarten starting the following Monday. A couple of years later Sue earned the position of head teacher.



"I've been here ever since graduating, and worked alongside some of the most amazing teachers and the community has been incredible. The kindergarten's success wouldn't have been possible without their commitment and support.



"When I started my teaching career there was a major shift in the ECE philosophy to play-based learning where teachers focused on the strengths and interests of children. This was supported by the introduction of Te Whariki New Zealand's first Early Childhood Curriculum.

"It was an exciting time working with this document developed right here in New Zealand for our tamariki," says Sue.

Teacher Lynne Dods says, "Under Sue's leadership Kihikihi Kindergarten has gone from strength to strength; this is reflected through a generation of outstanding ERO reviews.



"Sue has been a team leader who aims high and has an amazing ability to identify strengths in people, encouraging them to follow through with their passions, dreams and aspirations.

"If you know Sue, you will understand her passion for project work. From creating a vision to planning, concept approval, and applying for and receiving grants, with children at the heart of all decisions, she will work tirelessly until the vision becomes a reality.

"For example, suspended ceilings, children's bathroom, a new laundry, art area, veranda blinds, decks, a new kitchen, teacher's office and whānau room, playground updates, sustainable gardens, carpentry shed and more recently upgraded children's playground equipment.



"Her knowledge, professionalism, sense of humour, teaching experience and friendship will be missed immensely."

Over the years Sue has been innovative and forward-thinking with the management of the kindergarten.

The opportunity arose in 2016 to be involved with the enviro schools kaupapa.

"I loved the idea of being an Enviro-School kindergarten," says Sue.

The teaching team together decided to start on this sustainable journey. In recognition of their commitment and work they gained the Enviroschools bronze reflection in 2018 and silver reflection in 2020.

Teachers also teamed up with Paul Murray from Para Kore to work toward Zero Waste. Kihikihi Kindergarten was the first kindergarten to sign up for this programme. Sue believes these two programmes work together in harmony.

"Kihikihi Kindergarten has the most amazing teachers and community. I have always felt supported and have cherished my time teaching here," says Sue. "Please feel free to visit what I have always believed to be the 'best kindergarten in the world'."