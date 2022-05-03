Te Awamutu Intermediate student Torryn Howells has turned up to every session. Photo / Supplied

Te Awamutu Community Board member Jill Taylor is thrilled with the success of the youth initiative she introduced this year and is looking forward to further developing it during the new school term.

"I know Te Awamutu has a lot of sports clubs and other activities that young people can be involved with," says Jill Taylor "however, for some families cost is an issue."

Jill wanted to see what sorts of activities intermediate-age children would be interested in, so she visited Te Awamutu Intermediate School and met with students to get ideas. She was then able to start seeking support from the community to implement activities for the students to participate in at no cost.

"The Covid situation didn't help," says Jill, "however, for four weeks of term one a group of students carried out fitness activities in the park adjacent to the Te Awamutu Library, under the guidance of a qualified personal trainer and fitness instructor from Jetts Fitness Centre, and the fifth session of the term was held at Jetts Fitness Centre. I want to thank the staff of this local business for the amazing support they have provided to this initiative - the students have really enjoyed taking part in the activities".

"The initiative will be extended during the forthcoming term with sessions being held from 4pm to 5pm each Wednesday afternoon at the Jetts Fitness Centre premises under the guidance of their qualified personal trainer and fitness instructor," says Jill, "with the first session being held on May 11. Any local intermediate-aged student is welcome to attend at no cost."

Later in the year, Jill hopes to initiate other activities for students with different interests.

For further information contact Jill on 0274 154 908.