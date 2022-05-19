Strive Performing Arts teacher Erin Chester with some of her students. Photo / Supplied

Erin Chester has been running Strive Performing Arts for three years in Cambridge and Hamilton, this year expanding to Te Awamutu and Ōtorohanga.

Strive Performing Arts provides dance classes for all ages from 2 to adults.

They cover a wide range of genres including acro, jazz, ballet, hip-hop, tap, musical theatre, contortion, contemporary, pre-school dance, adult classes, wedding/event choreography and competition work.

Erin has been in the industry as a dancer for 15 years and as a teacher/choreographer for five years.

"I knew since I was about 12 years old that I wanted to start my own dance school. Growing up at a studio that was like a second family, I developed such a strong love for dancing and performing," says Erin.

"Getting to assist in the younger classes during high school is where I found my love of teaching and choreographing and it was all go from there.

"I moved to the Waikato when I was 18 and I knew that I wanted to make my dreams come true and open a dance school that had something for everyone - from your one class a week dancer who is there just for fun, to your 10 class a week dancer who wants to compete, from your 2-year-old just starting kindergarten, to your adult who wants to try something new, we have something for everyone!"

Strive Performing Arts students. Photo / Supplied

As well as Erin, there are six other qualified and highly experienced employees at Strive.

"Our point of difference compared to other dance class providers is that we provide a family environment. We want our studio to be not only somewhere to learn and express yourself but somewhere to call home. We have a lovely culture between our students, teachers and dance families," she says.

"Our students work hard and strive to be the best that they can be (we bring home some awesome results at competitions) but I pride myself most on the support that they give each other - no matter who wins or who loses, we support and cheer on our friends.

"Our main goal is for our students to have fun - although we work hard to give our dancers a space to develop their skills to a high level, offer exams and competitions - none of these are compulsory and we have plenty of opportunities for our recreational students to grow as dancers and as people too."

For the future, Erin hopes they will continue to grow all of their styles of dance and offer students more opportunities to further their dance journeys.

They also hope to add new classes like drama and singing lessons.

"Thank you for welcoming Strive into your lovely town. Come and check out what we offer, as a new business opening during the pandemic, we appreciate all the support we can get. Come and join our family, 'Strive Tribe' today!"

The best way for prospective clients to contact Strive Performing Arts is via email at striveperformingarts@gmail.com or at Strive Performing Arts on Facebook and Instagram.