Storyteller Eatery & Bar owners Kane (left) and Bridie Osborne. Photo / Supplied

Storyteller Eatery & Bar owners Bridie and Kane Osborne have been overwhelmed by the community spirit and generosity in what are hard times for many family businesses due to the effects of Covid-19.

Due to Covid cases and not being able to plan far ahead, Bridie says instead of their usual month-in-advance rosters, they've had to make them for only two days at a time.

"It makes it pretty tough being able to open at all, let alone operate properly," says Bridie.

"We, in fact, have had many of our regular customers message asking how they can help. We are getting some of them to pour pints or do dishes for a shift.

"We've had farmers ring up and say 'we might be able to pour a beer' and they might not know how to do it but just the offer itself to help has been pretty cool."

Bridie has a message for other businesses, to remember that everyone is in this together, and to celebrate the communities that rally together during these tough times.

"Hospitality wise, my brother owns two pubs in Matamata and Morrinsville, and in Te Awamutu we're good friends with Krystle, Matt and Vicky from Fahrenheit.

"It's been really cool being able to say, if you guys need a dishie or someone in the front of house, that we're happy to swap and share," she says.

"I think it's pretty good to get that side of things out in the community. To show that we're in the same industry, let's not step on each other's toes; rather let's help each other out when we can. We're all in the same boat."

On Sunday night, the Storyteller Eatery & Bar crew took up the offer of help from their regulars who went in to help out and have some fun.

Serenda Espresso's Jorja Ashmore was kind enough to offer her services "really showing that community, not competition, spirit".

"We've been really humbled by the community and our regular customers," says Bridie.

A message went out to the Te Awamutu community on Storyteller Eatery & Bar's Facebook page.

"We, along with so many businesses in our community are experiencing the inevitable.

"The health of our team and customers is as always, our main priority.

"This means there will be times when we aren't able to operate as normal. We may be a team member or two short, we may have a super kind fill in, and they may not quite know everything, due to them just helping.

"We may at times need to close early or open later or run a more condensed menu, or god forbid close for a day or so.

"We hope you understand.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to a few special people in our community.

"To our community who support us, to those who can't like they would like to, we get it, and understand. To our regulars who are really part of the Storyteller family, your messages of love and offerings are appreciated.

"To our incredible team (past who have happily come back to help out and present), one of our Storyteller core values is 'Got your back'. You have and continue to do this for us as business owners and for your colleagues! Pulling long hours, working understaffed at times and really rolling with the punches. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

"To everyone in business, you've got this. Everyone has a story, and we want you to know, there will be a happy ending, eventually. Remember we're all in it together, community not competition, if there is anything we can do to help please ask."

Storyteller Eatery & Bar are open Tuesday-Sunday for brunch, lunch, and dinner.