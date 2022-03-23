Pinkie the caravan. Photo / Agnus McNaughton

People in Te Awamutu are invited to hop on board Breast Cancer Foundation NZ's iconic pink caravan, Pinkie, next week when specialist breast nurses will be available to chat about breast health.



Pinkie will be at the following sites between 9 am and 2.30 pm each day:

• Pak'nSave Te Awamutu on Wednesday, March 30

• Countdown Te Awamutu on Thursday, March 31

"Every year Pinkie goes on an education tour around New Zealand with our specialist breast nurses, and we're thrilled to be visiting Te Awamutu in March. It's a great chance to talk about mammograms, get advice about checking your breasts, and learn how you can reduce your breast cancer risk," said Ah-Leen Rayner, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive.



"One of Pinkie's star attractions is Bessie, a life-like torso which shows the visible signs of breast cancer. Many women are often surprised to learn what a lump actually feels like, so we urge everyone to come along and find out for themselves."





About 300 people are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Waikato DHB area every year, and about 60 die will die from it. Breast cancer is the most common cancer for New Zealand women but research shows the earlier it is detected, the better the outcome. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to be breast aware from the age of 20 and to consider starting mammograms at 40.



"Our breast nurses are trained professionals who can give expert advice about symptoms, treatments, support groups and post-surgery options. Anyone who can't visit Pinkie in person is welcome to call our free nurse advice line on 0800 BC NURSE (0800 226 8773)," Ah-Leen added.



In 2020, Pinkie was adapted to be Covid safe, meeting social distancing and hygiene requirements, with face masks and disposable gloves available to visitors.



Visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/pinkcaravan to learn more about the Pink Caravan.