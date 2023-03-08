Tema Aperehama-Tapu teeing off on the last hole at Millbrook Resort - which she 'stuffed up', scoring no points and thinking she had blown her chances. Photo / Supplied

After technically dying on the 18th hole at Stewart Alexander Golf Club last year, Tema Aperehama-Tapu has not only made a successful return to the sport, she has won a trip of a lifetime to compete in the R&A 9 Hole Challenge at the 151st Open Championship held at Royal Liverpool, and it all started by handing in a nine-hole scorecard.

On June 29, 2022, after the Ladies Day competition at Stewart Alexander, Aperehama-Tapu had a heart attack.

“I went to go shake my partner’s hand and I don’t remember anything for three days,” says Aperehama-Tapu, who has played at Stewart Alexander since 2000.

“I was playing with my nephew’s partner Janine Manukau and she went and got Patrick Hape who was practising. Patrick had just finished his first aid training, literally like a week before.”

Several ladies, including a retired nurse, came down from the clubrooms to help.

Thankfully there was a defibrillator on site and they were able to keep her heart beating until the ambulance arrived.

Tema Aperehama-Tapu playing at Stewart Alexander Golf Club. Photo / Dean Taylor

“They had to wait for the ambulance to come from Hamilton and the paramedic followed the ambo over. It was kind of like a whole community of people that helped,” says Aperehama-Tapu.

“They were amazing. For 41 minutes I was gone - it wasn’t looking good. I rely on Janine and Patrick to tell me what actually happened because I have no idea. They come up with all different stories, which is hilarious.”

While at the hospital, an angiogram indicated a tear in her artery, which happens predominantly in women but is quite rare. This tear was in a lower layer of the artery and the bleeding caused a clot and blockage, resulting in the heart attack.

The cardiologist had said there would be no long-term complications as the artery tear would repair itself but she would be on medication for a year to assist in this process.

The cardiology department also commented as far as community resuscitation goes it was incredible to even get her to the hospital.

“I still won the strokeplay but it was the last thing on my mind. I had to start all over again and push myself to get back up,” she says.

“Less than a year later I was playing at the New Zealand Open, which was in my eyes good enough - that was plenty just to be there. Who would have thought, last year I was dead and here I am 10 months later playing at the open.”

Along with Yasuke Imaizumi from Russley Golf Club (Christchurch), Aperehama-Tapu will represent New Zealand against 42 other club golfers from across the world.

The pair earned their places in the field through Golf New Zealand’s nine-hole initiative Make Time Play 9, held in conjunction with The R&A which aims to promote the shorter format of the game.

Make Time Play 9 winners Yasuke Imaizumi (left) and Tema Aperehama-Tapu. Photo / Supplied

They were two players of eight that made their way to Queenstown to compete in a mixed field nine-hole, stableford event played on the Remarkables opening nine at Millbrook Resort.

“When we got down there we just hung around, wandering around, looking at all the celebs. You’re already star-struck; you don’t want to play in front of them,” says Aperehama-Tapu.

They qualified by handing in a nine-hole scorecard and were randomly selected from 300,404 entries to attend the Make Time Play 9 Final Event.

“After I had the heart attack, it was all about just getting out there and having fun, not having any regrets and enjoying life - I got a second chance,” says Aperehama-Tapu.

“Then to win this, I just couldn’t believe it, I was dumbfounded.”

Surrounded by crowds and cameras, Aperehama-Tapu was grateful for the Te Awamutu locals who were volunteering at Millbrook, as well as support from her nephew and caddy Tewhanoa Gillies, and her husband Joe.

Tema Aperehama-Tapu (right) on course at Millbrook Resort with her nephew, and caddy, Tewhanoa Gillies. Photo / Supplied

“They were all around, being the normal noisy, chit-chatty Stewart group that they are and it just calmed me right down. It felt like I was at home,” she says.

“On the last hole, I didn’t score any points and I thought that’s me done - I’m not going to win this. But I didn’t care, I was grateful for the trip and the opportunity. It was really classy stuff.”

Aperehama-Tapu and Imaizumi both finished with 17 stableford points but had no idea they had done enough to book their plane tickets to Royal Liverpool until later that evening when the winners were announced at the New Zealand Open Saturday night function.

Aperehama-Tapu is in utter disbelief that she’s off to Royal Liverpool.

“It’s overwhelmingly cool. I’m just so stunned and I’ve had to sit down and have a bit of a cry. I never thought I’d be going over to the Open to play; I was just happy to be at Millbrook, so to be one of the winners and have a trip to the UK booked is totally out of the gate,” she says.

“I could have curled up and decided I better stay home and be careful, but that didn’t happen. I’m glad it didn’t happen. I wouldn’t have been down there if it wasn’t for the people that saved me.”

Aperehama-Tapu and Imaizumi are counting down the months until July when they’ll play in The R&A’s 9-hole challenge.

Both of them will receive return airfares, accommodation, and tickets to The 151st Open.

About Make Time Play 9:

Make Time Play 9 is Golf New Zealand’s initiative challenging the perception that golf is a time-consuming sport.

Since the launch in 2020, they’ve encouraged all golfers to get outside and make time for time in their day to do things that are meaningful to them, to be active, to play with their friends and family, to take on a new personal challenge, and to have fun.