Acid NZ designer Antony Legget at the Cambridge skatepark. Photo/Supplied.

Construction will start soon on an "ultra-modern" $800,000 skatepark in Cambridge.

Work will start in early August on an upgrade to make Cambridge a skater destination, boasting the latest designs and catering for all skill levels.

Waipā District Council's community services manager Brad Ward said the new facility would be a big attraction appealing to elite skaters as well as newbies. It will complement the neighbouring bike pump track and Perry Aquatic Centre Puna Kaukau O Te Oko Horoi swimming pool.

"The upgrades to Cambridge skatepark became a priority during the 2021-31 long-term plan process. Multiple submissions requested an upgraded skate facility in Cambridge, including a great submission from a group of Cambridge teenagers, noting its current poor and outdated design."

Council undertook two rounds of consultation with the community in December and April to help shape plans and understand what the community wanted for their skatepark.

"As a result of the consultation, we updated the designs to remove the staircase and extend the hip, raise the learner zone surface and add a pump-dump, quarter pipe and rainbow rail. A shaded hangout area and extra seating will also be installed to connect the skatepark to the rest of the activity spaces at Dominion Avenue."

The six-month construction project will be led by Fluhler Contracting Ltd, alongside Acid NZ, which designed the skateparks for both Cambridge and Te Awamutu. During construction, sections of Dominion Avenue park will be closed, although the pump track will remain open.

Council has warned it will come down hard on anyone trespassing or defacing the park during the construction phase, installing security fencing and cameras to deter people from entering the site. Police had already been made aware of security measures.

"People trespassing or creating havoc during construction will push up the costs and delay the project. No one wins out of that," Brad said.

"We strongly encourage residents to report any trespassing during construction to the police, so we can complete the upgrade and open it up for tamariki and rangitahi to enjoy."

Weather permitting, the new Te Awamutu skatepark, play elements and parkour space at Centennial Park are scheduled to open in mid-September. Council has invested more than $1 million in this facility and began work in February.

Council is continuing to work with the community to determine the final locations for the skate facility sites in Kihikihi and Pirongia. In early September, the council will begin community consultation on a preferred site for the new Kihikihi skatepark.

Check out the final Cambridge skatepark at www.waipadc.govt.nz/waipa-skate-parks.