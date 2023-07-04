Performers on stage at last year’s Ngāti Apakura’s Matariki celebration. Photo / Supplied

Waipā District Council is throwing support behind two key Matariki events in Waipā in July.

Cambridge’s Town Hall Community Trust and Ngāti Koroki Kahukura will host the inaugural Matariki ki Te Oko Horoi on July 14 at the Cambridge Town Hall.

The following day, Ngāti Apakura will host Mānawatia a Matariki at Kihikihi Domain.

Both events have received $5000 in event-leveraging support from the council.

Group manager of customer and community services Sally Sheedy said in a statement there was increasing interest in Matariki throughout the district.

“We’re seeing more Matariki events in Waipā this year and it’s fantastic to see these community groups come together and put the effort into such a special and unique time of year. And it’s great these events are community led and really accessible to everyone.”

Mātariki ki Te Oko Horoi in Cambridge will offer two whānau-focused concerts, Pīpī Paopao, by children’s singer and storyteller Rutene Spooner, as well as kapa haka performed by Ngā Manu Korokī, and open mic night.

Mānawatia a Matariki involves tree-planting activities and arts and weaving for tamariki. Both events will also focus on the themes of Matariki with kai, kapa haka, performances and markets.

The council is encouraging all event organisers to list their events on whatsonwaipa.co.nz, Waipā's only district-wide event calendar.

“Events bring people together and Matariki is all about whānau coming together and taking time out to enjoy a special time. We’d love to see them really well supported.”

Both Waipā Libraries and Te Awamutu Museum will host Matariki activities throughout July.

Residents should also join facebook.com/WaipaDistrictCouncil where a Matariki-themed giveaway will be up for grabs this month.

For more information on these events and many more, see whatsonwaipa.co.nz/matariki.